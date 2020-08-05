Goodix's Innovative Fingerprint Solutions Power Up Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Series

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., an integrated solution provider offering industry-leading software and hardware semiconductor solutions, announced that its innovative fingerprint solutions achieved remarkable design wins on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ tablets launched today.

Soon after its first successful commercialization on Samsung Galaxy series with the launch of A71 5G, Goodix's optical IN-DISPLAY FINGERPRINT SENSOR

further extended its applications on Samsung's flagship tablets and is embedded in the 12.4-inch AMOLED display of Galaxy Tab S7+. Goodix's optical IN-DISPLAY FINGERPRINT SENSORhas already been applied on over 150 models of renowned mobile devices to provide seamless unlocking experiences for worldwide consumers.

Galaxy Tab S7's side-mounted fingerprint sensor is also powered by Goodix. The ultra-narrow capacitive side-key fingerprint sensor fits perfectly on the slim body of Galaxy Tab S7, which can work as the power button at the same time.

Goodix will continue to provide customers with differentiated values in the smart device market, and deliver enhanced experiences to global consumers through technology and innovation.

