Enhanced Technologies Help E-commerce Platforms and Merchants Deliver a More Intelligent Live Streaming Experience

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Developer Webinar was held today to unveil an enhanced live e-commerce solution.

With global e-commerce sales increasing from $2.39 trillion in 2018 to $3.46 trillion in 2019

, and as more retailers and consumers look to online streaming to sell and buy, live e-commerce is expected to represent a larger chunk of the retail sector. Huawei's innovative solution is designed to help developers unlock more opportunities in the rapidly-growing e-commerce industry, and enabling retailers to host superior live streaming experiences: easier, faster, and more immersive.

Live streaming has a far more successful customer conversion rate compared to traditional e-commerce, and is more effective at activating sales and building loyalty. "The pandemic forces us, as consumers, to change our behaviors due to lockdowns and restrictions. Online demand is flourishing with a greater variety of products and categories online. Digital has become the core business of every type of industry." said Dafiti's Head of Product and Business Intelligence, Roosevelt Nascimento, one of the spokespersons of the event.

In this advanced live streaming solution, Huawei's device virtualization kit enables camera devices become the extra camera of the smartphone and allows easy switching between cameras with one click on the host's phone. Products can be displayed from multiple angles and in engaging ways. The technology is cost efficient and can be easily operated from a single device.

The solution also integrates HUAWEI HiAI to enhance the e-commerce live streaming experience by enabling scenario-based sales. With real-time backdrop processing, digital backdrop replacements are made possible according to different scenarios, providing audience with natural and intuitive product demonstrations.

With Huawei's AR capabilities integrated in live streaming, products can be displayed in an even clearer way: for example, the internal structure of smartphones can be displayed to demonstrate the detailed design and craftsmanship.

On top of that, considering the interruption brought by frame freezing could be really annoying during live streaming, Huawei's enhanced 5G and Wi-Fi capabilities can reduce latency and increase download speed to ensure a more reliable and faster live streaming experience.

These technologies combine to make e-commerce live streaming more feasible, advanced, and professional for everyday users.

The online webinar unveiled the "Pilot Collaboration Program" that designed to support developers who are keen to build more advanced live streaming solutions. Huawei will fund five global partners and help them unlock more business opportunities in e-commerce live streaming with the innovative HMS Core.

The event is the latest part of Huawei's commitment to creating an ecosystem that enables developers to open new doors, and allows Huawei consumers and AppGallery users to unlock more innovative and unique experiences

