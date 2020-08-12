Pure Storage and Cohesity Forge Strategic Partnership to Deliver Rapid Recovery at Scale

Pure FlashRecover™, Powered by Cohesity

is the industry's first jointly-engineered all-flash modern data protection solution for rapid recovery, ransomware protection, and reuse of data

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California and SAN JOSE, California, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, and Cohesity, the modern data management company that radically simplifies the way organizations back up, manage and derive value from data, today announced a strategic partnership that brings to market Pure FlashRecover™, Powered by Cohesity

This offering is the industry's first modern, jointly-engineered solution designed to meet the most demanding business continuity requirements and enable new opportunities for data-driven organizations.

Pure and Cohesity have formed this partnership based on strong customer demand for an integrated all-flash data protection solution that empowers customers to easily, quickly, and reliably back up and recover their data at scale. The companies have also formed this partnership at a time when more customers are embracing cloud services and are seeking ransomware protection.

Pure FlashRecover, Powered by Cohesity delivers all-flash data backup and recovery capabilities that enterprises require for restoring data rapidly in the face of a disaster or a ransomware attack. It enables flash-to-flash-to-cloud data protection and allows rapid, independent scaling of processing, throughput, and storage capacity for the most efficient use of all resources.

The solution also empowers organizations to future-proof data center investments and realize new levels of performance to meet growing petabyte-level recovery requirements. In addition, the solution enables backup data to be reused for analytics and DevOps, allowing multiple applications to leverage data stores on the high-performance, unified fast file and object FlashBlade™ platform.

"As today's environment has made abundantly clear, business continuity is more than just surviving an event, it is about enabling your business to thrive in a crisis, no matter the circumstance," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "We're delighted to partner with Cohesity to deliver the first fully integrated solution that delivers rapid recovery, designed for the long-term success of any organization."

"We are thrilled to partner with Pure in bringing to market a solution that integrates exceptional all-flash capabilities and cutting-edge data protection offerings that together unleash new opportunities for customers," said Mohit Aron, CEO and Founder, Cohesity. "Partnering with Pure, we are enabling enterprises to future-proof their investments with performance, simplicity and scale -- backed by a strong shared belief in customer obsession and support."

By combining

Cohesity DataProtect

FlashBlade

software with Pure's unified fast file and objectplatform, the integrated solution delivers:

Pure and Cohesity share common core values in the areas of innovation and customer obsession, as evidenced by their high (top 1%) Net Promoter Scores (NPS) among B2B companies.

"As a customer of both Pure Storage and Cohesity, we are excited to see industry leaders in storage and backup and recovery coming together to deliver rapid data availability, restore, and reuse at scale with a truly integrated experience," said Carl Wolcott, IT Manager, KAI USA. "The speed and performance we get from Pure coupled with the exceptional end-to-end data protection we receive from Cohesity makes for a perfect union."

"Data recovery can be especially challenging in today's world, as ransomware attacks proliferate and digital transformation continues to increase the amount of data that needs protecting," said Steve McDowell, Senior Analyst, Storage, Moor Insights & Strategy. "IT decision makers will welcome this solution. It addresses the need for rapid restore and reuse of massive amounts of backup data while maintaining the simplicity of use that both companies are known for. We have not seen another integrated storage and data protection solution like this one on the market."

Availability

Pure FlashRecover, Powered by Cohesity is being tested by joint customers today and will be generally available in the United States in Q4 CY2020 and in countries outside the United States in the coming quarters.

For More Information

To find out how your organization can leverage the benefits of Pure FlashRecover, Powered by Cohesity, visit:

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition:

Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the

2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage

About Cohesity

Cohesity

mass data fragmentation

platform

2019 CNBC Disruptor

Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum

website

blog

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

ushers in a new era in data management that solves a critical challenge facing businesses today:. The vast majority of enterprise data — backups, archives, file shares, object stores, and data used for dev/test and analytics — sits in fragmented infrastructure silos that make it hard to protect, expensive to manage, and difficult to analyze. Cohesity consolidates silos onto one web-scale— spanning from data centers, to the edge, to cloud — and uniquely empowers organizations to run apps on that platform, making it easier than ever to back up and derive insights from data. Cohesity is aand was named a. Visit ourand, follow us onand, and like us on

Analyst Recognition:

Cohesity has been named a Leader in the

2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions

