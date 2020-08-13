Sphera Introduces New Product Features for EU Poison Centre Notification Requirements
Sphera's solutions allow companies to submit notifications fully compliant with Annex VIII to CLP regulation and ECHA guidelines
CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphera, the leading provider of Integrated Risk Management (IRM) software, data and consulting services, announces the launch of new product features for European Union (EU) Poison Centre Notification (PCN) requirements.
Annex VIII Regulation (EC) No 1272/2008 requires companies, before placing hazardous mixtures on the EU market, to submit notifications to Poison Centres in a prescribed format. Countries may also decide to submit notifications via a portal designed by European Chemical Agency (ECHA). The first deadline for submission is January 1, 2021 and it applies to products with consumer and/or professional uses.
To help support customers with the upcoming EU PCN requirements, Sphera has added new product features to its chemical compliance solutions: Intelligent Authoring™ and Compliance Engine for EH&S.
With Sphera's solution for PCN, companies can:
"Sphera's EU PCN solution helps organizations protect their bottom-line," said Sphera President & CEO Paul Marushka. "Our technology reduces the resource burden of the very labor-intensive dossier creation and submission process. It also ensures perfect harmonization of information between the different required documents, SDSs, Labels and PCN dossiers. This results in fewer questions and fewer business risks caused by inconsistent information."
About Sphera
