Apstra Unveils Advanced Internet-Based Network Integration with Juniper Networks and SONiC, Along with Enhanced Operational Functionality to Meet Customer Demand

Apstra's Next Evolution in Intent-Based Networking is aimed at Accelerating and Simplifying the Deployment and Operations of Networks

, the pioneer of Intent-Based Networking (IBN) and multinational software company today announced the latest evolution of its flagship product,, preparing for the rapid growth of the Intent-Based Networking market. AOS 3.3 introduces advanced IBN capabilities to Juniper Networks switching in addition to a wide array of operational and open-networking enhancements that enable enterprises to react more quickly to compressed timelines and unforeseen business shifts while delivering the best end-user experience possible. These significant product enhancements will dramatically increase the speed and reliability of how networks are deployed and operated in the data center.

According to a recent

Global Market Insights report

, Intent-based Networking market growth exceeded $900 million in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 30% between 2020 and 2026. The accelerated adoption of IBN solutions comes at a time when data centers must meet the compressed timelines of the business while delivering operational simplicity that meets or exceeds the cloud, but with reliability. Deploying an IBN solution is critical for enterprises doubling down on digital transformation efforts, which require data center network agility, increased availability, and improved ROI. Businesses are three times more likely to fail in their digital transformation efforts if they don't transform their networks first.

"The monitoring and managing of Data Center operations continue to grow progressively more complex and increasingly mission-critical as enterprises accelerate their digital transformation," said Mansour Karam, Founder and President of Apstra. "IBN is the solution that many network architects and operators are counting on to help their organizations keep up. As the rise of IBN comes into focus, extending our unique and advanced IBN capabilities to Juniper Networks, paired with the operational enhancements, allows us to deliver our industry-leading solution across a wider variety of hardware choices."

Apstra's AOS is a critical piece of the puzzle in driving toward closed-loop automation and validation. The unique technology addresses the sheer network complexity facing architects and operators by applying day 0 validation and analytics while leveraging a single network source of truth. Apstra empowers organizations to realize the significant efficiencies and benefits of Day 0 operations resulting from IBN.

"The extreme demands of Switzerland's renowned financial services industry needs an infrastructure that guarantees the lowest latency and response times with high-cost efficiency and high levels of reliability," explains Hanspeter Tinner, Chief Service Officer and co-founder of Beelastic. "This is only possible if the latest technologies are used throughout. Apstra's end-to-end automation and simple operational model helps us deliver the lowest response times with the highest cost efficiency and reliability. And with their rapid feature velocity, we are confident they'll continue delivering on our and our customers' requirements in the future."

Apstra AOS empowers organizations to automate all aspects of the network design, build, deploy, and operate phases. The leading IBN solution leverages advanced intent-based analytics to continuously validate the network, thereby eliminating complexity, vulnerabilities, and outages resulting in a secure and resilient network. To learn more about transforming your enterprise with Apstra, visit

About Apstra, IncApstra® is a multinational software company delivering a unified solution to automate the architecture and operations of the data center network. Apstra's flagship product, AOS, empowers organizations to automate all aspects of designing, building, deploying, and operating their networks, enabling them to make changes to their networks quickly and reliably, while making efficient use of human capital and ridding themselves of hardware vendor lock-in. Organizations using AOS have seen a more than 80 percent reduction in OpEx, 99 percent improvement in agility, and more than 70 percent improvements in reliability. AOS uses Apstra's advanced intent-based analytics to continually validate the network, thereby eliminating complexity, vulnerabilities, and outages resulting in a secure and resilient network.

Apstra, founded in 2014 by established and proven networking industry leaders David Cheriton, Mansour Karam, and Sasha Ratkovic, is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with offices worldwide.

