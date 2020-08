HONOR Back to School 2020 Offers Huge Discounts on PCs, Phones and Wearables

HONOR enables a more intelligent and productive work and study experience for customers with attractive deals on a variety of trendy products and exclusive offers for students

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As students prepare to start a new school year around this back to school season, HONOR announced its "HONOR Back to School 2020" promotion to be hosted at hihonor.com from August 18

to September 62020. As an important part of its all-scenario smart life strategy, hihonor.com aims to build a one-stop shopping experience by offering a wide range of HONOR products with superior logistical support, after-sales services, and VIP exclusive benefits.

The promotion is now available on

HIHONOR United Kingdom

HIHONOR France

HIHONOR Germany

HIHONOR Italy

HIHONOR Spain

, and, bringing unrivalled discounts and exclusive benefits to customers in Western Europe.

Special Offers and Bundles for HONOR Fans

The "HONOR Back to School 2020" promotion starts with fantastic discounts and deals of all-time for many of HONOR's cutting-edge products ranging from smartphones, laptops to wearables. Offers and discounts may vary from country to country. A brief look as follows:

HONOR Back to School 2020 UK

– Up to £50 Voucher

Customers can purchase an HONOR MagicBook 14 (originally at £549.99) now at £499.99, along with free accessories including a HONOR Bluetooth Mouse (value of £29.99) and an HONOR Router 3 (value of £79.99). For customers who purchase the trendy HONOR 9A (originally at £149.99), they will receive a £20 discount along with an HONOR Band 5 (value of £29.99) for free.

HONOR Back to School 2020 France

– Up to €110 off

Customers will receive a €70 discount and a free bundle comprising an HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones (value of €69.90) and an HONOR Router 3 (value of €79.90) when they purchase an HONOR MagicBook 14 (originally at €599.90). Moreover, customers who purchase the HONOR 9X PRO will receive a free HONOR Band 5 (value of €34.90).

HONOR Back to School 2020 Germany

–Up to €70 Voucher

Customers will receive a €70 discount when they purchase an HONOR MagicBook 14 (originally at €599.90), along with a free HONOR Router 3 (value of €79.90). Additionally, customers will receive a €20 discount and a free HONOR Router 3 (value of €79.90) when purchasing an HONOR 9A.

HONOR Back to School 2020 Italy

–Up to €129.90 Gift

A highly discounted bundle comprising an HONOR MagicBook 14 and HONOR 9A for €599.90. Customers who purchase only an HONOR 9A will receive a €20 discount, along with a free HONOR Router 3 (value of €79.90).

HONOR Back to School 2020 Spain

–Up to €149.90 Gift

Customers will enjoy a €40 discount, a free HONOR Bluetooth Mouse (value of €29.90) and a free HONOR Router 3 (value of €79.90), when purchasing an HONOR MagicBook 14 (originally at €599.90). Customers who purchase an HONOR 9A will receive a €20 discount, along with a free HONOR Router 3 (value of €79.90).

Special Offer Exclusive to Students

HONOR has prepared exclusive vouchers for students only on UNiDAYS, the world's leading Student Affinity Network with access to millions of college and university students around the world. Special Offers:

For students in Italy, University Box is HONOR's additional official platform to claim your exclusive voucher.

Special Gift Package Unlocked from AppGallery

All HONOR customers can receive the gift package

from Huawei Appstore including:

www.hihonor.com

, HONOR Store App will be upgraded with an enhanced User Interface design. For more information, visitto check out the exclusive deals and benefits.

