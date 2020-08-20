VeChain Introduces New Blockchain-enabled Sustainability Solution To Power "Green Business" For Enterprises
SHANGHAI, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumer behaviors shift towards greener and more sustainable products due to climate change awareness, companies are increasingly looking to integrate a more sustainable approach to their businesses. Market-leaders such as
To help companies digitalize and increase efficiency for sustainable business practices, VeChain, the leading enterprise friendly blockchain platform, officially launches its Blockchain-enabled Sustainability Solution. The solution is built on its one-stop data Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform VeChain ToolChain™.
BlockChain + Sustainability: Ensuring Trustworthy Long-term Efficiency & Profitability For Brands
In the meantime, the majority of customers
VeChain's Blockchain-enabled Sustainability Solution centers on building a value-drivenapproach for businessesto streamline sustainable practices during the supply chain and manufacturing process. Blockchain technology allows businesses to reliably and accurately showcase their sustainable practices not only to consumers, but financial regulators and policymakers.
Value Propositions of VeChain ToolChain™ On Sustainability
The VeChain Blockchain-enabled Sustainability Solution is built on VeChain's Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform VeChain ToolChain™. VeChain ToolChain™ is characterized by its high standardization, light cost and flexible payment in the market, and is easily implemented by businesses in every sector.
Most importantly, VeChain ToolChain™ also offers customizable tools and whitelabel services, where companies can implement their Sustainability Service for their own clients. The main value propositions of VeChain ToolChain™ in the sustainable sector includes:
As the world's leading enterprise-friendly blockchain platform, VeChain shares the vision with enterprises to a future of green business, and has accumulated know-how and refined technology in proven cases in numerous business sectors. Joining hands with its strategic partners such as PwC and DNV GL, VeChain aims to bring blockchain technology to businesses in every sector.
