VeChain Introduces New Blockchain-enabled Sustainability Solution To Power "Green Business" For Enterprises

SHANGHAI, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumer behaviors shift towards greener and more sustainable products due to climate change awareness, companies are increasingly looking to integrate a more sustainable approach to their businesses. Market-leaders such as

Nike

Adidas

H&M

Amazon

are already placing sustainability at the forefront of their global product and marketing strategies.

To help companies digitalize and increase efficiency for sustainable business practices, VeChain, the leading enterprise friendly blockchain platform, officially launches its Blockchain-enabled Sustainability Solution. The solution is built on its one-stop data Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform VeChain ToolChain™.

BlockChain + Sustainability: Ensuring Trustworthy Long-term Efficiency & Profitability For Brands

Research by The World Economic Forum

has shown that the risks for companies will grow due to both the direct impact of climate change on business operations and supply chains. There have been corresponding demands for transparency on sustainable activities, with financial regulators, policymakers proposing mandatory climate risk disclosure legislation, and litigation against companies failing to disclose climate risk.

In the meantime, the majority of customers

are demanding more sustainable products from brands

especially among

Generation Z

inclined to buy products that have a clearly defined sustainability policy

, showing strong willingness to change their purchasing habits to help reduce negative impact to the environment,. These customers are also

VeChain's Blockchain-enabled Sustainability Solution centers on building a value-drivenapproach for businessesto streamline sustainable practices during the supply chain and manufacturing process. Blockchain technology allows businesses to reliably and accurately showcase their sustainable practices not only to consumers, but financial regulators and policymakers.

Value Propositions of VeChain ToolChain™ On Sustainability

The VeChain Blockchain-enabled Sustainability Solution is built on VeChain's Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform VeChain ToolChain™. VeChain ToolChain™ is characterized by its high standardization, light cost and flexible payment in the market, and is easily implemented by businesses in every sector.

Most importantly, VeChain ToolChain™ also offers customizable tools and whitelabel services, where companies can implement their Sustainability Service for their own clients. The main value propositions of VeChain ToolChain™ in the sustainable sector includes:

As the world's leading enterprise-friendly blockchain platform, VeChain shares the vision with enterprises to a future of green business, and has accumulated know-how and refined technology in proven cases in numerous business sectors. Joining hands with its strategic partners such as PwC and DNV GL, VeChain aims to bring blockchain technology to businesses in every sector.

About VeChainAs a leading enterprise friendly blockchain company, VeChain began in 2015 and aims to connect blockchain technology to the real world by providing enterprises with blockchain solutions suitable for their business needs. With VeChain ToolChain™, a one-stop data BaaS platform, VeChain will continue to help enterprise clients in digitalization transformation, and eventually realize the long-term vision of enabling the real economy.

VeChain is the pioneer of real-world business applications, with international operations in Singapore, Luxembourg, Tokyo, Shanghai, Beijing, Paris, America, Italy and San Francisco. With the professional compliance guidance of our strategic partners, PwC and DNV GL, VeChain has established partnerships with many leading enterprises in various industries, including Walmart China, Bayer China, BMW, BYD Auto, H&M, Shanghai Gas, LVMH, D.I.G etc. For more information, visit:

www.vechain.com

