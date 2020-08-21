SmallRig X ZHIYUN: Seamless Accessory Solutions for CRANE 2S

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three years after the launch of CRANE 2, ZHIYUN officially brought CRANE 2S to the market, which provides all-around upgrades with balanced integration of strong performance, image transmission module, and quick release system. SmallRig announced 4 exclusive accessories immediately after the release of CRANE 2S, aiming to support filmmakers with impressive hand-held shooting experience.

This year, SmallRig has officially cooperated with ZHIYUN to develop the whole ecosystem for filmmakers regarding gimbal shooting, and we will further collaborate with more brands in the future. Feel free to check out SmallRig products on the websites:

About SmallRig

Founded in 2012, SmallRig is an innovation-driven manufacturer that designs and builds premium camera rigs and accessories for all kinds of cameras. Our sales network is spreading to over 200 countries and regions while our products are well-supported by over 500k filmmakers and photographers worldwide.

