Quectel and ENENSYS enable broadcast on LTE network by adding eMBMS feature on the receivers

SHANGHAI, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Quectel

ENENSYS Technologies

Quectel

(603236.SS), the leading global IoT module supplier, is pleased to announce today that its LTE modules and dongles can now be deployed in combination with the eMBMS middleware of, a leading provider of media delivery solutions.'s LTE modules can now be integrated into devices, enabling LTE broadcast features with ENENSYS' technology.

As networks operators seek to differentiate themselves from competitors, evolved multimedia broadcast multicast services (eMBMS) support greater bandwidth enabling and improved user experience comprised of more channels and smoother multimedia content. In addition, eMBMS can deliver significant cost efficiencies to providers that deliver high bandwidth content such as video and audio to multiple users on LTE networks at the same time.

Integration of the ENENSYS CubeAgent into

Quectel's EC25 LTE

module family supports eMBMS features and the solution is already in use.

"We're delighted to be working with ENENSYS to integrate its CubeAgent Mobile middleware with our LTE modules and enable eMBMS features for broadcast networks across the world," said Alexander Bufalino, VP Marketing, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "LTE broadcast is very different from the traditional unicast mobile propositions so we're excited to be opening up huge new opportunities for broadcast network providers with the integrated features that our modules and the ENENSYS middleware enable."

"Video has experienced explosive growth in the past few years on the mobile network," stated Bartolo Scanavino, ENENSYS Telecom Market Director. "Adopting eMBMS for the delivery of Live Video as well as software updates can help service providers to improve the quality of experience for their subscribers."

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we create superior cellular and GNSS modules backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of 1800 professionals, the largest in the IoT modules industry worldwide, ensures we are first to market and continue to set the pace of development. Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (603236.SS), our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT across the globe. For more information, visit

www.quectel.com

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitte

r

and

Quectel Contact:Contact: Ashley LIU,Email:

media@quectel.com

Tel: + 86-551-6586-9386x8016