Maxonrow Launches Asset Tokenization Service True Asset Issuing (TAI) and Announces Partnership with KYC-Chain
TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
With TAI, Maxonrow aims to optimize financial services and connect the world economy by making value exchange effortless, efficient and transparent. Through the service, users with genuine and verified identity can issue digital assets backed in real life. Maxonrow does not accept anonymous or pseudonymous submissions, ensuring that only real people supported by verified identities who can provide valid proof of ownership can issue digital assets. In the Maxonrow ecosystem, all identities are verifiable.
To ensure a great user experience and utmost security, Maxonrow joined forces with
Announcing the partnership, Edmund Lowell, CEO of KYC-Chain, said, "We at KYC-Chain are thrilled about the collaboration with Maxonrow, with KYC-Chain's state-of-the-art technology repertoire, we will be able to support Maxonrow with a secure and smooth onboarding experience". Carlo Chung, CTO of Maxonrow, commented, "We are excited to celebrate the 1-year anniversary of Maxonrow Blockchain/ MAX-Wallet launch with this new partnership. As we at Maxonrow continue to help our clients develop safer and smarter solutions, we are grateful for partners like KYC-Chain who protect our users' security while maintaining a seamless user experience."
