As More Seniors Look to Age Independently, TCL Unveils the MOVETIME Family Watch to Help Keep Seniors Connected

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, is introducing the MOVETIME Family Watch MT43A today. This 4G connected watch provides hands-free two way calling, automatic fall detection, heart rate monitoring and medication reminders designed to help seniors maintain their independence.

According to

Pew Research

, nearly 20 percent of seniors around the world live alone. While older adults may want to age in their homes and retain their independence, their loved ones may have concerns about their safety or their ability to get around and complete daily activities. The MOVETIME Family Watch MT43A is the perfect solution.

This watch provides automatic fall detection, which notes when the wearer falls and sends an immediate alert (within 60 seconds) to assigned emergency contacts with the individual's precise location. The wearer can also dismiss the alert if necessary. With an embedded heart rate monitor and sensor, the watch will also keep an eye on heart rate and will alert the wearer to irregular activity, such as an accelerated or slower than average heart rate.

"With the announcement of the MOVETIME Family Watch MT43A, TCL is utilizing modern wearable technologies that can help seniors continue living independent lives while providing peace of mind for their families and caregivers," said Sharon Xiao, GM of the Smart Connected Device Business Group at TCL Communication. "TCL is committed to leveraging its technical expertise for this generation, bringing unique offerings and features that are designed especially for them."

In addition to medical emergencies, the MOVETIME Family Watch MT43A is also designed to improve daily life for older adults. Seniors stay connected by sending voice or text messages and can also share photos or emojis right from their wrist. The watch also offers smooth two-way calling so seniors can check in with loved ones using a simple hands-free request. The MOVETIME Family Watch also has daily activity tracking and sleep monitoring to help the seniors track their activity and calories, while also measuring their sleep duration, cycle and efficiency. These tools provide them with insights that can help improve their lifestyle habits. Seniors can also leverage the watch's medication or activity reminders, keeping them active while also making sure that they always take their pills on time.

The MOVETIME Family Watch MT43A comes in Dark Gray and Black with a 41 x 48.5mm AMOLED touch display and optimized larger icons, watch face and graphics designed for seniors. The device is IP67 water and dust resistant and it is designed to meet CCPA and GDPR compliance to protect user privacy. The MOVETIME Family Watch MT43A will be available in North America and Europe this fall for €229 EUR.

TCL will share additional details during its virtual press conference at IFA 2020 later today.

http://www.tclcom.com/wearables/index.html

