TCL Unveils the Newest Intelligent Audiovisual Processor at IFA 2020 Enabling Full Potential of TCL QLED and Mini-LED Technology

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company, debuted the AiPQ Engine™ Gen 2, TCL's newest intelligent advancement in audiovisual optimization at IFA 2020, raising the bar of global display technology innovation once again to deliver disrupting audiovisual performance.

Driven by machine-learning algorithms matched with vast knowledge in human visual perception, TCL's AiPQ Engine Gen 2 switches on the full potential of TCL's big screen TVs with real-time audiovisual optimization according to various entertainment content genres and ambient watching environments.

When combined with TCL QLED and Mini-LED technology, AiPQ Engine Gen 2 enables customers to enjoy upscaled non-4K TV content with TCL's leading 4K display capacities as well as powerful color and contrast performance. With the addition of AI Super Resolution upscaling functionality (AISR), frame by frame of non-4K content allows upscaling of low-resolution material to reach 4K quality.

Intelligent Performance

TCL AiPQ Engine Gen 2 automatically optimizes picture setting according to recognized content type and scenarios such as green landscapes, night scenes, animation, and motion as well as adjusts settings separately for facial and background content.

AiPQ Engine Gen 2's audio engine, in addition to its content recognition capabilities and constant adaptation of settings, also has a unique way of detecting ambient environment through the TV mics. Volume will automatically adjust based on the surrounding environment and ambient sounds.

Continuous Development

TCL AiPQ Engine Gen 2 is developed on its continuous devotion to world-class display technologies.

For over 10 years, TCL has made billion-dollar investments in display panel production facilities for TVs, LCD, OLED, foldable OLED, Mini-LED, and QLED technologies. This year, TCL has taken a step further and formed a business alliance with JOLED Inc. to jointly-develop OLED inkjet printing technologies.

TCL Electronics is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it operates in over 160 markets globally. According to Sigmaintell, TCL ranked 2

nd

in the global TV market in terms of sales volume in 2019. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

