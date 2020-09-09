Dreame's T20 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Long Battery Life Raises $100,000 within 32 Hours on Indiegogo

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology (Dreame), a smart consumer technology company specializing in cordless vacuum cleaners, robot vacuum cleaners and mops, launched a crowdfunding campaign for its latest T20 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner on

and reached a $100,000 goal within 32 hours after launching on September 1. This campaign was featured on "Today's Trending" on Indiegogo homepage due to a large number of clicks, traffic and comments received. Most of the comments from backers show that they have high expectations from the product and are looking forward to trying the product themselves.

The T20 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has an impressive run-time of 70 minutes, the longest in the market, and it can be further extended to 140 minutes with an additional detachable battery. Both batteries can be charged at the same time with its wall-mounted storage cum charging dock, which enhances the user experience.

The T20 generates up to 150 AW suction power, which can easily clean surfaces such as hardwood floors, thick carpets, and beds with different brushes. The intelligent adaptive suction power with auto-mode can detect different surfaces and change suction power accordingly.

"It is Dreame's first global crowdfunding campaign attempt, and we are delighted with this response. This demonstrates our product capabilities are meeting the consumers' various needs," commented Frank Wang, International Marketing Director of Dreame. "We appreciate the support received and will remain committed to producing high-quality cleaning appliances."

At this pre-order stage, Dreame provides different

that offer a combination of a vacuum cleaner and an extra battery, with an early bird price from $219 - up to 37% off from retail price, with free worldwide shipping. The T20 is scheduled to be shipped by October 2020.

About Dreame Technology

Dreame Technology, established in 2015, is an innovative company with the vision to enhance global users' quality of life. The Company focuses on high-performance cleaning appliances by leveraging astrodynamics technologies. As a leading smart consumer technology company, Dreame joined the Xiaomi Technology Ecosystem – which is renowned for its exacting standards - at the end of 2017. Follow us on

