Infosys to Acquire GuideVision, a Leading ServiceNow Elite Partner in Europe

Acquisition to augment Infosys Cobalt portfolio of cloud services and further strengthen nearshore delivery presence in Europe

Infosys

GuideVision

(NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire, one of the largest ServiceNow Elite Partners in Europe. GuideVision is an award winning enterprise service management consultancy specialised in offering strategic advisory, consulting, implementations, training and support on the ServiceNow platform.

GuideVision's end-to-end offerings, including SnowMirror - a proprietary smart data replication tool for ServiceNow instances - enables over 100 enterprise clients to simplify complex business and IT processes. GuideVision's training academy and nearshore capabilities in Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and presence in Germany and Finland will strengthen Infosys' ServiceNow capabilities for its clients in Europe.

ServiceNow is one of the fastest growing enterprise software companies, and is becoming an 'essential service' and workflow standard for organizations. Infosys was recognized by ServiceNow as the 2019 and 2020 ServiceNow Global Service Provider Partner of the Year.

Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys, said, "This acquisition is an important milestone in our journey to build capabilities relevant to the digital priorities of our clients. This move reaffirms our commitment to the growing ServiceNow ecosystem. The combination of scalable and agile nearshore capabilities of GuideVision in Europe, and their unmatched delivery excellence, complements our own effort to help global enterprises navigate their next. We are excited to welcome GuideVision and its leadership team into the Infosys family."

Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, EVP and Head - Cloud & Infrastructure, Infosys, said, "GuideVision's addition is another significant step towards strengthening our Infosys Cobalt offerings portfolio, bringing the combination of services, solutions and platforms, that acts as a force multiplier for cloud-powered enterprise transformation. Our recently announced Infosys Cobalt portfolio has a large repository of ServiceNow Industry Cloud solutions like ESM Café, and this will now be bolstered by GuideVision's SnowMirror suite of Industry templates."

Norbert Nagy, Co-Founder, GuideVision, said, "GuideVision's exceptionally high customer ratings are the result of our continuous effort to deliver superior consulting and implementation services. Joining Infosys brings an extended portfolio of services we can offer to our customers on their digital transformation journey. The global Infosys footprint is an exciting opportunity for both GuideVision customers and employees."

Pavel Muller, Co-Founder, GuideVision, added, "We are happy to become a part of the Infosys family and we strongly believe that the shared underlying values are a great foundation for our common goals in the future. Our combined expertise will further drive our customers' digital transformation in the European market."

The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of fiscal 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Guidevision

GuideVision is a dynamic and progressive consultancy committed to enabling clients to reimagine and transform their enterprise service management with ServiceNow. GuideVision offers a unique combination of strategic expertise, innovative technological knowledge and agile methodology. Our mission is to make ServiceNow work for you and your goals.

www.guidevision.eu

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit

www.infosys.com

to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

