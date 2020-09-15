Standigm Partners with Excelra for GOSTAR to Enhance its AI-driven Drug Discovery Process
Under the agreement, Excelra will provide its small molecule medicinal chemistry intelligence platform
Hanjo Kim, Platform Team Leader, Standigm Inc., said: "For an AI-based drug discovery company, high quality SAR data is of great importance. Our platform technologies, Standigm BEST
Raveendra Dayam, Director Chemistry Services, Excelra said: "GOSTAR is the largest source for experimentally determined interactions of millions of small molecules with most of the potential drug targets. The platform provides a comprehensive overview of millions of compounds, linking chemical structure to biological, pharmacological and therapeutic activities. These datasets are core to the AI/ML driven drug discovery programs that support rapid discovery of novel drug candidates."
About Standigm:
Standigm Inc. is an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery company. Applying its own innovative AI to the real world, Standigm Inc. eliminates uncertainty in the drug discovery process and develops therapeutic candidates that are primed for success. Pursuing a full-stack, AI-driven industrializing drug discovery, Standigm Inc. has achieved the automation of molecular design workflow (Dark MolFactory
About Excelra:
Excelra's data science and data analytics solutions empower innovation in life sciences. The Excelra Edge comes from a seamless amalgamation of proprietary data assets, domain expertise and data science, to accelerate drug discovery and development.
Media Contact: Dorothy Paul – Director Marketing
