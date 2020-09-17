DealCloud Appoints Mark Coronato as Client Development Director for EMEA

Former Chiltern Capital Investment Manager Tapped to Address Rapid Growth in Region

DealCloud

Mark Coronato

, the premier provider of deal-, relationship-, and firm-management software to capital markets firms, today announced the appointment ofas Client Development Director for the EMEA region, based in London. With more than a decade of experience in investment banking and midmarket private equity, Coronato's appointment will help fuel DealCloud client development in the EMEA region.

Prior to joining DealCloud, Coronato was an investment manager at Chiltern Capital where he worked across deal origination, execution, and value creation. His first-hand knowledge of the capital markets industry will help inform client strategy and provide support for DealCloud's rapidly expanding EMEA client base.

"I was introduced to the DealCloud team by a fellow investor whose feedback was overwhelmingly positive," said Coronato. "From my first DealCloud demo, I could immediately see the value it provides to its clients. As both an adviser and an investor, I've spent many years wrestling with the problems that DealCloud was designed to solve. The flood of capital into private equity and the proliferation of new funds has made it increasingly difficult to stand out from the crowd. I absolutely believe that the DealCloud platform enables firms to stay ahead of the competition."

Coronato began his career in mergers and acquisitions at Citi, and later was part of the investment team for Intermediate Capital Group's (ICG) European Buyout Fund. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from The University of Warwick and a master's degree in finance from London Business School.

"Our rapid growth in the EMEA region drove the need to engage Mark," said Michael Santos, Vice President of EMEA Sales for DealCloud. "His industry expertise will help us engage clients and prospects in a very different way. Having the ability to sit across from an investor or advisor and say, 'I know DealCloud will add value because I have sat in your seat and used these systems before,' is a very powerful statement. Mark's first-hand industry experience and existing relationships will help continue to broaden DealCloud's reach across the region and continue to serve our clients' needs and challenges."

About DealCloudDealCloud, an

Intapp company

dealcloud.com

, provides a single-source deal-, relationship-, and firm-management platform that enables more than 900 clients to power their dealmaking processes from strategy to origination to execution. The company offers fully configurable solutions purpose-built for the complex relationships and structures of private equity and growth capital firms, investment banks, private and publicly traded companies, debt capital providers, and other investors. For more information, visit

