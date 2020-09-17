Equiteq supports VISEO on its APAC expansion with the acquisition of Cludo, a Salesforce leader in the Australian market

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiteq is pleased to announce it has supported VISEO, a global technology company specializing in digital transformation services, in its acquisition of Cludo, a leading Australian Salesforce Platinum Partner.

Joining forces enhances the ability of both companies to deploy larger-scale digital projects across Australia and the APAC region, as the addition of Cludo's digital transformation expertise will complement VISEO's comprehensive range of digital services offerings.

"This is a natural union. Like VISEO, we are committed to our customers and our people, and culturally and operationally we are strongly aligned. This merger is great news for our people and will benefit our customers and the Salesforce ecosystem by allowing us to combine with a global leader, accelerate innovation and drive even greater customer success," explains Ian Goodwin, Co-Founder and CEO of Cludo.

"VISEO Australia is delighted to welcome the Cludo team into our organisation. We share a similar company culture and vision, and our potential synergies are aligned with our strategy to become a top-3 Salesforce player in ANZ in the next 3 years," says Pierre-Francois VIEAU, Managing Director of VISEO Australia.

"We are very pleased and honoured to welcome Cludo as part of the VISEO family. This move reflects our ambition for Australia. It will consolidate our partnership with Salesforce and accelerate our Cloud First Strategy," adds Olivier Dhonte, VP APAC and Chairman of the VISEO Group.

Charles Woodall, SVP Alliances & Channels, Salesforce APAC said, "Cludo is a fast-growing member of Salesforce's ecosystem, driving substantial digital transformation projects for our joint customers. We welcome its acquisition by VISEO, which will support Salesforce's digital transformation capabilities in Australia and across the region."

Regarding Equiteq's role in the transaction, Olivier also remarked, "Their comprehensive support ranges from initial market assessment and research, initial contacts and negotiations, down to the completion of the deal. Their deep understanding of the Salesforce market, together with the right combination of local and regional support, have been instrumental in the success of this project. "

Jean-Louis Michelet, MD Equiteq Asia-Pacific, and Alex Monck, MD ANZ, commented: "We are proud that our Australian team has made it possible for Equiteq to contribute once again to VISEO's growth journey."