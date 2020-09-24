Customertimes Continues to Expand

Customertimes is a trusted technology partner and consulting firm that delivers true business transformation through the implementation of practical, optimized solutions.

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2007, Customertimes has experienced significant growth. To better serve its growing customer base and respond to new opportunities afforded by strategic partnerships, Customertimes is excited to announce the addition of new offices in London, Toronto, Riga (Latvia), and Minsk (Belarus), as well as the expansion of existing offices in Eastern Europe, Paris, and New York.

Customertimes Corp. is a global consulting firm dedicated to making the top IT technologies accessible to customers. With more than 4000 projects completed and 1000+ highly skilled experts, their solutions are engineered to help clients realize true business transformation and achieve maximum value from their technology investments. An early entrant into the Salesforce consulting and implementation space in Eastern Europe, Customertimes Corp. currently has headquarters in New York City, along with regional offices in London, Paris, Toronto, Kyiv, Minsk, Riga, and Moscow.

