Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For Summit EMEA 2020

The virtual experience will offer the latest insights for B2B leaders to build a resilient growth strategy in 2021 and beyond

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Forrester

Summit EMEA 2020

(Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the agenda for, its flagship B2B event for sales, marketing, and product leaders, which will be held as a live virtual experience from October 5–7, 2020. The event will spotlight specific challenges faced by B2B executives in Europe to help them adapt, plan, and devise new strategies to succeed in today's uncertain environment.

Featuring five keynotes, more than 40 sessions, and spread across seven role-based tracks, Summit EMEA will offer insights on changing buyer expectations; unveil new go-to-market models to help sales leaders accelerate revenue generation; and showcase strategies to build better executive alignment among peers. Additionally, the event will offer a leadership development track that provides tools to equip attendees with the skills needed to lead in the face of change, an invitation-only executive leadership exchange, and B2B certification sessions to help attendees hone their skills on specific topics. Attendees will also have access to advanced experiential and networking opportunities with peers and analysts.

"With all the uncertainty companies have experienced with COVID-19, never has it been more critical for B2B professionals to find new ways to connect," said Isabel Montesdeoca, VP and group director at Forrester. "To succeed in this constantly changing environment, businesses need to try different approaches. This conference will equip leaders with actionable insights to help them succeed in 2021 and beyond."

Forrester will also recognise Sage as the recipient of the

Return on Integration

Programme of the Year

(ROI) Honour and Malvern Panalytical, Eaton, Orange Business Services, Ricoh Europe, SAP Concur, and SAS as(POY) Award winners. These organisations achieved strong sales, marketing, and/or product alignment; improved company performance; and achieved significant results across their revenue-generating functions.

Keynotes and special sessions at a glance:

Summit EMEA 2020 resources:

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We work with business and technology leaders to drive customer-obsessed vision, strategy, and execution that accelerate growth. Forrester's unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 690,000 consumers and business leaders worldwide, rigorous and objective methodologies, and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients. Through proprietary research, data and analytics, custom consulting, exclusive peer groups, certifications, and events, we are revolutionising how businesses grow in the age of the customer; learn more at forrester.com.

Press contact: Michael Burner,

mburner@forrester.com