Huawei Unveils Huawei OptiXstar S892E Campus Optical Terminal and New-Generation Liquid OTN Optical Transmission Platform

To Upgrade Intelligent OptiX Network and Accelerate Industry Digital Transformation

SHANGHAI, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the HUAWEI CONNECT 2020 event held in Shanghai, Huawei unveiled new products as a major upgrade of its enterprise-oriented Intelligent OptiX Network solutions. These new products include the Huawei OptiXstar S892E, which is an intelligent optical terminal designed for high-speed Wi-Fi 6 backhaul in enterprise campus and the Huawei OptiXtrans E6600 series, which is the industry's first optical transport platform with built-in Liquid OTN technology. These innovative products will enhance all-optical connectivity for the digital transformation of enterprises.

Richard Jin, President of Huawei Transmission & Access Product Line, said, "Fibers consume less energy, feature ultra-high bandwidth, and are secure and reliable. In scenarios such as industrial interconnection and enterprise campus, optical fibers are the preferred transmission medium for intelligent connectivity, and this is widely recognized in the industry. Huawei is committed to bringing industry-leading optical communications technologies to various industries, helping enterprises build all-optical infrastructure networks, and facilitating digital transformation of enterprises."

Huawei Intelligent OptiX Network solution focuses on three scenarios: all-optical data center (Huawei DC OptiX), all-optical transport (Huawei Single OptiX), and all-optical campus (Huawei Campus OptiX). Since its release, the solution has been widely used in many industries, including government, electric power, transportation, finance, and manufacturing, and has served more than 3800 enterprise customers in more than 150 countries. This year, Huawei comprehensively upgraded its solution for the three scenarios. In all-optical data centers, AI relieves the technical demands on O&M personnel, allowing IT engineers to manage CT devices. In all-optical transport, Huawei has launched Liquid OTN, which achieves unified transmission of all services, cutting latency by 30%. And in all-optical campuses, Huawei has launched the 40G PON technology, which features the industry's highest rate for high-speed Wi-Fi 6 backhaul to provide gigabit access.

At this event, Huawei launched two new products for the global all-optical campus and all-optical transport scenarios:

The first product is Huawei OptiXstar S892E, which is an intelligent optical terminal designed for campus Wi-Fi 6 backhaul.

Wi-Fi 6 is becoming more widespread in the enterprise WLAN market, but its high air interface rate of 10 Gbit/s + puts pressure on the transmission bandwidth, reliability, and deployment efficiency of the transport network. Huawei OptiXstar S892E is the industry's first optical terminal that supports 40G PON. It supports fast protection switching and automatic configuration, and can effectively handle these challenges. It is designed for high capacity Wi-Fi 6 backhaul in campus scenarios including enterprises, schools, airports, and stadiums, and brings the following benefits:

High capacity: Huawei OptiXstar S892E leverages the ultra-micro aggregation algorithm to deliver four-times higher uplink and downlink bandwidth than its predecessor, delivering congestion-fee Internet access on campuses.

High availability: Huawei OptiXstar S892E has two 10GE optical ports to back up one another. Based on the intelligent active-active Type C mechanism, key services can be identified in case of a link failure, and links can be switched within 50 ms, ensuring always-on services.

Intelligent configuration: Services can be automatically delivered using the AI-based automatic configuration mechanism, thereby the plug-and-play nature of the device can configure 100 such optical terminals in a minute, resulting in significantly improved deployment efficiency.

The second product is Huawei OptiXtrans E6600 series, which is used to build a fast transmission network that serves as the infrastructure for vertical industries.

Energy, transportation, government, education, finance, and manufacturing industries are all critical to a smart city. In addition to having simplified O&M, communications networks must also meet the information security requirements. Huawei OptiXtrans E6600 series products are the industry's first optical transport platform with built-in Liquid OTN technology, and feature high reliability, high density, and intelligent O&M, safeguarding production services and allowing all services to be carried on a single network.

The three major benefits are:

High security: Liquid OTN effectively safeguards enterprise production and meet security requirements. Moreover, the guaranteed device latency is less than 10 ms, which is fast enough for mission-critical control systems.

High density: This product is equivalent to four types of legacy devices, and reduces the physical footprint by 60%, simplifying network management.

Intelligent O&M: Software-defined networking (SDN) is supported, and iMaster NCE can be used to provide unified management, control, and analysis. Visualized network resource discovery and fast service provisioning improve the overall O&M efficiency by 30%, and the network health prediction function has an accuracy of 90%.

Executives from the electric power and automotive industries also shared their application of all-optical networks at the event. Since its release, Huawei Intelligent OptiX Network has served 3800 customers in more than 150 countries to drive their digital transformation.

https://www.huawei.com/en/events/huaweiconnect2020/

