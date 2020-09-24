Swisscom, Ericsson and Qualcomm join forces to find the world's most innovative 5G applications
Switzerland's leading telecommunications and IT company Swisscom is joining forces with Ericsson and Qualcomm CDMA Technologies GmbH to identify the world's most innovative startups and research teams working on 5G applications.
With its ultra-fast, robust broadband connections and low latency, 5G – the latest generation of mobile communications – opens up a whole host of new possibilities. A worldwide battle is raging to be among the pioneers building the first networks to take advantage of this technology at an early stage. In April 2019, Swisscom was the first European provider – and the fifth in the world – to go live with its 5G network and it continues to constantly expand it. The winners will benefit from this head start: Swisscom is now joining forces with partners Ericsson and Qualcomm CDMA Technologies to launch the Swisscom 5G Startup Challenge and is inviting the winners to carry out extensive testing on their applications in the live 5G network and take them to the next level.
Launched in 2013, the Swisscom StartUp Challenge is focusing entirely on 5G in 2020 and this year, for the very first time, is open to startups and research teams from around the world. In the past seven years, the winners of the challenge, including Ava, Exeon Analytics, Futurae and Sentifi, have each travelled to Silicon Valley for a week-long Acceleration Programme. This year, Swisscom and its partners will invite the winners to spend a week in Switzerland, where they will have the opportunity to carry out extensive testing on the latest mobile generation's most innovative applications and take them to the next level – in the Swisscom network.
Pick up expert knowledge and explore Switzerland
Startups and research teams from across the world who want to exploit 5G's potential and have already developed a product or prototype are invited to apply.
A trip to the 2021 Mobile World Congress
In November 2020, the general public will also be given the chance to vote for their favourite application. The startup or research team that wins the public vote will travel to the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in spring 2021.
