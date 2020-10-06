Global Fintech App Usage Grew Significantly in H1 2020, Accelerated by COVID-19
New Adjust and Apptopia report reveals average sessions in investment apps surged 88%, while payment and banking app sessions increased by 49% and 26%, respectively
Install numbers show emerging markets are a boost for banking
Japan leads the pack for banking downloads among the countries analyzed, but is also the outlier. Other advanced economies are seeing falling install numbers over the past 12 months, according to data from Apptopia.
"While broader economic trends suggest it will be a difficult time for top banking apps in general in advanced economies, emerging markets provide an opportunity for international finance apps to continue growth," noted Adam Blacker, VP of Insights at Apptopia. "Countries such as Turkey, Ukraine and Brazil are where banking is showing the strongest gains."
Users are spending more time in-app
Not only have sessions and installs for finance apps increased significantly in 2020, but the amount of time that users are spending in those apps globally is also on the rise. In the first half of 2019, users were spending an average of 7.7 minutes per session in banking and payment apps, but by 2020 that rose to 8.35 minutes, an increase of 8.9%.
Adjust's data confirms that the most significant growth for time spent in fintech apps occurred in Q2 2020, when regions around the world went into lockdown. Of the countries analyzed, Argentina grew the most in terms of time spent in-app year-over-year in 2020 — soaring 72%. This was followed by Ukraine, with 62%, and then Russia and Brazil, which both increased by approximately 50%. Japan saw a 21% jump.
