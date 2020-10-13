EZVIZ Announces 2020 Prime Day Deals on the Most Desired Security Cameras
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
EZVIZ is running promotions across all Amazon sites:US -
EZVIZ C3X dual-lens color night vision camera with built-in AI
Up to 36% OFF
EZVIZ C3N outdoor cam with color night vision
Up to 30% OFF
EZVIZ C3A Battery Camera Duo/Triple
Up to 40% OFF
EZVIZ C1C / C1 mini. One product in two shapes.
Up to 30% OFF
EZVIZ C6CN Pan Tilt Camera
Up to 40% OFF
Supporting Alexa and Hey Google, all the above EZVIZ products are WiFi enabled. Every EZVIZ camera has a MicroSD card slot for up to 256GB local storage. Users can also subscribe to their CloudPlay storage for up to 30-day free trial. The easy-to-use EZVIZ App lets users view live video, playback, receive motion alerts, customize detection zones, set encryption code, and share camera access securely with family.
