EZVIZ Announces 2020 Prime Day Deals on the Most Desired Security Cameras

EZVIZ

, the award-wining smart home security brand, is offering the best annual sales during Amazon Prime Day 2020. Beginning today to Oct. 18, EZVIZ offers up to 40% off their most desired products for families and business owners who plan to upgrade the protection system. Best deals range from the revolutionary C3X color night vision camera which has been selected by numerous tech publications as the Best Outdoor Security Camera for 2020, to the battery-operated 100% wireless C3A camera family.

EZVIZ C3X dual-lens color night vision camera with built-in AI

Up to 36% OFF

EZVIZ C3N outdoor cam with color night vision

Up to 30% OFF

EZVIZ C3A Battery Camera Duo/Triple

Up to 40% OFF

EZVIZ C1C / C1 mini. One product in two shapes.

Up to 30% OFF

EZVIZ C6CN Pan Tilt Camera

Up to 40% OFF

Supporting Alexa and Hey Google, all the above EZVIZ products are WiFi enabled. Every EZVIZ camera has a MicroSD card slot for up to 256GB local storage. Users can also subscribe to their CloudPlay storage for up to 30-day free trial. The easy-to-use EZVIZ App lets users view live video, playback, receive motion alerts, customize detection zones, set encryption code, and share camera access securely with family.

