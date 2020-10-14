C2A Security Releases AutoSec, the First Automotive Cybersecurity Lifecycle Management Platform to Monitor and Protect Vehicles from Design to Decommissioning

AutoSec brings unprecedented visibility, control and protection to vehicle cybersecurity management, harmonizing development and implementation of protections among OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers.

JERUSALEM, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

C2A Security

AutoSec

, a leading provider of trusted automotive cybersecurity solutions, announced today the launch of its flagship cybersecurity product,, the first-ever comprehensive cybersecurity lifecycle management platform. AutoSec meets the rapidly-evolving challenges of vehicle cybersecurity with an open platform that empowers industry stakeholders to identify and mitigate cyber attacks.

Watch the video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVRvI4Er7k4&feature=youtu.be

AutoSec arrives at a critical time for the industry: modern vehicle architecture is more vulnerable than ever before. OEMs and Tier 1s are grappling with the new ISO/ SAE 21434 standard as well as UNECE WP.29 regulation and cybersecurity teams are struggling to coordinate and effectively communicate responsibility.

To implement the complete cybersecurity protections today's vehicles require and meet new standards and regulations, OEMs and Tier-1s must first achieve full-spectrum visibility of cybersecurity status across all vehicle models. Second, OEMs and suppliers must be able to deploy and maintain in-vehicle protections against cyber attacks throughout the vehicle lifecycle. In AutoSec, C2A Security has created a platform that meets both needs. This cybersecurity hub is the first of its kind and gives users unparalleled transparency into the entire cybersecurity lifecycle, enabling streamlined management of each phase--risk assessment, planning, policy creation and enforcement--with just a few clicks.

AutoSec also enables a higher level of coordination among stakeholders in the automotive supply chain, creating new opportunities for collaboration that allow security teams to prepare for future cyber attacks. For the first time in the automotive industry, AutoSec harmonizes communication among all the players down the supply chain, creating a uniform and effective channel for risk management that maintains in-vehicle cybersecurity throughout the vehicle lifecycle. To accelerate industry-wide cybersecurity improvements and facilitate harmonization of cybersecurity efforts across supply chain organizations, C2A Security is releasing AutoSec under a "freemium" model. Any interested cybersecurity team can begin using AutoSec free of charge and immediately gain full-spectrum visibility into all of a vehicle's components.

Chief Product and Marketing Officer Nathaniel Meron said, "Core to C2A's mission is to see the automotive industry truly secure, protecting companies and drivers alike. In service of that mission, AutoSec delivers the three key capabilities the industry currently lacks--visibility, control and protection--in a single, centralized platform. By developing AutoSec with extensive input from automotive cybersecurity innovators and making it free to use for all players, we are contributing to the industry's ongoing efforts to tackle the many cybersecurity challenges of today and tomorrow."

AutoSec joins C2A's suite of in-vehicle cybersecurity solutions, which take a multi-layered approach to cybersecurity to provide automotive-relevant protection and safety compatibility.

Request a demo of AutoSec by emailing

C2ASecurity@antennagroup.com

About C2A Security

C2A Security is a trusted end-to-end automotive cybersecurity solutions provider. Its suite of embedded cybersecurity solutions takes a multi-layered approach to cybersecurity to provide automotive-relevant protection and safety compatibility. C2A's AutoSec is a comprehensive cybersecurity lifecycle management platform that empowers OEMs and Tier 1s with the visibility required to meet all the cybersecurity needs of connected vehicles across the entire vehicle lifecycle. With market neutrality, complete fluency in the needs of the automotive industry and ease of integration, C2A is redefining the automotive cybersecurity ecosystem. C2A is the sole provider of the most flexible, comprehensive and transparent cybersecurity solutions on the market. C2A is backed by More Ventures, OurCrowd and Maniv Mobility. For more information, visit

https://www.c2a-sec.com/

Video -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVRvI4Er7k4

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1311075/AutoSec.jpg

Photo -