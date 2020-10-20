HONOR Halloween 2020 Offers Special Deals for Trending Products with "No Tricks, Just Treats"

HONOR instead of following the tradition of Halloween, offers attractive deals for HONOR Watch GS Pro, HONOR Watch ES, and HONOR MagicBook Series at HIHONOR Store

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the most thrilling and probably many people's favorite holiday of the year, global tech brand HONOR today announced its "HONOR Halloween 2020" promotion for the latest products with frontier technologies and upgraded performance from 20

th

st

HIHONOR United Kingdom

HIHONOR France

HIHONOR Germany

HIHONOR Italy

HIHONOR Spain

October to 31October at HIHONOR Store. Appealing offers and bundles are now available on, and

HONOR Halloween 2020 UK

– Up to 60% Off

Both

HONOR MagicBook 14

HONOR MagicBook 15

HONOR Watch GS Pro

HONOR Watch ES

(AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) and(AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) will come with a free HONOR Router 3 (value of £79.99) at £599.99. Bothandwill be bundled with free HONOR Bluetooth Earphones (value of £69.99), and HONOR Router 3 will be at £49.99.

HONOR Halloween 2020 France

– Up to €100 Coupon

Both

HONOR MagicBook 14

HONOR MagicBook 15

HONOR Watch GS Pro

HONOR Watch ES

(AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) and(AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) will be at €649.9.will be at €219.9,be bundled with a free HONOR mini speaker (value of €29.9), and HONOR Router 3 at €49.9.

Installments are now available at

HIHONOR France

[1]

for MagicBook Series, and also for all products from a €89.00 purchase. Customers can implement up to 4 terms of installmentsfree of charge.

HONOR Halloween 2020 Germany

– Up to €120 Off

Both

HONOR MagicBook 14

HONOR MagicBook 15

HONOR Watch GS Pro

HONOR Watch ES

(AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) and(AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) come with a free HONOR Router 3 (value of €79.9) at €649.9.will be at €199.9,at €89.9, and HONOR Router 3 at €49.9.

Installments are now available at

HIHONOR Germany

for all laptops and selected wearables (HONOR Watch GS Pro, HONOR Watch ES, and HONOR MagicWatch 2). Customers can implement up to 6 terms of installments[2] free of charge.

HONOR Halloween 2020 Italy

– Up to €200 Coupon

Both

HONOR MagicBook 14

HONOR MagicBook 15

HONOR Watch GS Pro

HONOR Watch ES

(AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) and(AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) will come with a free HONOR Bluetooth Mouse (value of €29.9) at €649.9.will be at €199.9,at €89.9, and HONOR Router 3 at €49.9.

HONOR Halloween 2020 Spain

– Up to 55% Off

Both

HONOR MagicBook 14

HONOR MagicBook 15

HONOR Watch GS Pro

HONOR Watch ES

(AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) and(AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) will come with a free HONOR Router 3 (value of €79.9) at €649.9.will be at €199.9, andwill be with free HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones (value of €69.9).

Installments are now available at

HIHONOR Spain

for MagicBook Series and also from a €100 purchase. Customers can implement up to 4 terms of installments free of charge.

What is more, customers have chances of winning gifts or extra discounts by subscribing to

hihonor.com

HIHONOR Halloween

th

HONOR Club

. HIHONOR store has prepared HONOR Watch ES for UK customers, HONOR Watch GS Pro for France, HONOR 9X Pro for Spain, €10 coupons for Germany, and up to €110 coupons for Italy. The "100 Hours of Survival" role play game will be available for adventures onsince October 26. Besides, HONOR launches the HONOR TALENTS Global Design Awards for HONOR Watch ES, where winner's work will be recommended to HONOR Watch ES Watch Face Store. For HONOR Halloween 2020, fans can get up to 5 Halloween theme watch faces for free, with more details at

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading tech brand for the global youth, born during the growth of mobile internet, and shaped by groundbreaking technology resulting from the company's unwavering focus on R&D investment. Embracing every possibility in the era of 5G and AI, HONOR aims to create an intelligent new world for youth by developing a smart living ecosystem and inspirational youth culture. HONOR will continue to set itself apart by discovering the fun in innovation, introducing a tech chic lifestyle, and offering a diverse and open online community for its ardent, growing fan base.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at

www.hihonor.com

or follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/

https://twitter.com/Honorglobal

https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/

http://www.youtube.com/c/HonorOfficial

Photo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315382/HONOR_Halloween_2020_HIHONOR_Store.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315378/HONOR_Halloween_2020_Offer.jpg

Photo -