HONOR Halloween 2020 Offers Special Deals for Trending Products with "No Tricks, Just Treats"

Pubblicato il: 20/10/2020 17:35
HONOR instead of following the tradition of Halloween, offers attractive deals for HONOR Watch GS Pro, HONOR Watch ES, and HONOR MagicBook Series at HIHONOR Store
SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the most thrilling and probably many people's favorite holiday of the year, global tech brand HONOR today announced its "HONOR Halloween 2020" promotion for the latest products with frontier technologies and upgraded performance from 20
th
October to 31
st
October at HIHONOR Store. Appealing offers and bundles are now available on
HIHONOR United Kingdom
,
HIHONOR France
,
HIHONOR Germany
,
HIHONOR Italy
, and
HIHONOR Spain
.
HONOR Halloween 2020 UK
– Up to 60% Off
Both
HONOR MagicBook 14
(AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) and
HONOR MagicBook 15
(AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) will come with a free HONOR Router 3 (value of £79.99) at £599.99. Both
HONOR Watch GS Pro
and
HONOR Watch ES
will be bundled with free HONOR Bluetooth Earphones (value of £69.99), and HONOR Router 3 will be at £49.99.
HONOR Halloween 2020 France
– Up to €100 Coupon
Both
HONOR MagicBook 14
(AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) and
HONOR MagicBook 15
(AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) will be at €649.9.
HONOR Watch GS Pro
will be at €219.9,
HONOR Watch ES
be bundled with a free HONOR mini speaker (value of €29.9), and HONOR Router 3 at €49.9.
Installments are now available at
HIHONOR France
for MagicBook Series, and also for all products from a €89.00 purchase. Customers can implement up to 4 terms of installments
free of charge.
HONOR Halloween 2020 Germany
– Up to €120 Off
Both
HONOR MagicBook 14
(AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) and
HONOR MagicBook 15
(AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) come with a free HONOR Router 3 (value of €79.9) at €649.9.
HONOR Watch GS Pro
will be at €199.9,
HONOR Watch ES
at €89.9, and HONOR Router 3 at €49.9.
Installments are now available at
HIHONOR Germany
for all laptops and selected wearables (HONOR Watch GS Pro, HONOR Watch ES, and HONOR MagicWatch 2). Customers can implement up to 6 terms of installments[2] free of charge.
HONOR Halloween 2020 Italy
– Up to €200 Coupon
Both
HONOR MagicBook 14
(AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) and
HONOR MagicBook 15
(AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) will come with a free HONOR Bluetooth Mouse (value of €29.9) at €649.9.
HONOR Watch GS Pro
will be at €199.9,
HONOR Watch ES
at €89.9, and HONOR Router 3 at €49.9.
HONOR Halloween 2020 Spain
– Up to 55% Off
Both
HONOR MagicBook 14
(AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) and
HONOR MagicBook 15
(AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) will come with a free HONOR Router 3 (value of €79.9) at €649.9.
HONOR Watch GS Pro
will be at €199.9, and
HONOR Watch ES
will be with free HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones (value of €69.9).
Installments are now available at
HIHONOR Spain
for MagicBook Series and also from a €100 purchase. Customers can implement up to 4 terms of installments free of charge.
What is more, customers have chances of winning gifts or extra discounts by subscribing to
hihonor.com
. HIHONOR store has prepared HONOR Watch ES for UK customers, HONOR Watch GS Pro for France, HONOR 9X Pro for Spain, €10 coupons for Germany, and up to €110 coupons for Italy. The "100 Hours of Survival" role play game will be available for adventures on
HIHONOR Halloween
since October 26
th
. Besides, HONOR launches the HONOR TALENTS Global Design Awards for HONOR Watch ES, where winner's work will be recommended to HONOR Watch ES Watch Face Store. For HONOR Halloween 2020, fans can get up to 5 Halloween theme watch faces for free, with more details at
HONOR Club
.
