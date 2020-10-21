Avantor® Discusses Supply Chain Readiness at 2020 World Vaccine Congress Europe
Company serves critical role in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine through its products and services
RADNOR, Pennsylvania, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, presented at the 2020 World Vaccine Congress Europe on the importance of managing risk and minimizing complexity in the global single-use supply chain as manufacturers scale operations to fight COVID-19.
Speaking to an audience of leading scientists, researchers, engineers, and other key members of the global vaccine industry, Timothy Korwan, Avantor's Director of New Product Introduction, highlighted the key challenges facing vaccine developers as they progressively turn to single-use technology to increase productivity. He underscored the importance of adopting a global single-use supply chain strategy early in the life cycle of product development to prevent potential disruptions and highlighted three critical components for the effective creation and management of single-use systems:
"This is a pivotal moment in the history of vaccine development, and Avantor is proud to play a role in the development of nearly all COVID-19 vaccine candidates through our products and services," said Korwan. "As the industry works tirelessly to rapidly create an effective and scalable COVID-19 vaccine, single-use systems have become an essential part of the solution. With our global footprint, Avantor is positioned to support our customers in the vaccine development space from discovery to delivery – using Avantor single-use systems, production chemicals and other infrastructure."
