ESR Launches World's First MagSafe Compatible Wireless Charging Car Mount

WILMINGTON, Delaware, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tech company ESR launched today the world's first MagSafe compatible wireless charging car mount as part of its HaloLock™ system of magnetic wireless charging accessories for the iPhone 12. 100% compatible with Apple's MagSafe cases and chargers, HaloLock™ accessories feature a magnetic ring that automatically aligns the iPhone 12's charging coil with the charger.

HaloLock™ works seamlessly with MagSafe to make charging the iPhone 12 as easy as tapping it to the mount. Previous magnetic mounts required an additional magnetic plate on the back that interfered with wireless charging, whereas the ESR car mount, when paired with an official Apple MagSafe case or an ESR HaloLock™ case, combines the convenience of a magnetic mount and wireless charging into a single easy-to-use device.

"When we learned Apple was going to introduce MagSafe technology to the iPhone 12 lineup, we saw an opportunity to once again make life easier for our users," said ESR CEO Tim Wu. "By turning this innovative technology into easy-to-use accessories, we're confident that HaloLock paired with MagSafe will be able to get even casual users to give wireless charging a try."

The HaloLock™ system includes a

car charger

charging pad

2-in-1 wireless charger

(MSRP $39.99), a($23.99), and a(available in early November).

It also includes a magnetic version of the

CLOUD Soft Case

($19.99) – the first MagSafe-compatible phone case on the market – with plans to add HaloLock™ to other cases from ESR's lineup of 10+ iPhone 12 cases in the future.

IMAGERY:Images of all products are available for download

here

About ESR:

Founded in 2009, ESR is a global tech company with a user base of over 80 million people, and has held a top 3 rank on Amazon for smart device protection since 2018. Integrating R&D, design, and production, ESR continues to create electronics accessories, tech-enhanced products, and emergent smart devices that give people a better experience with technology in everyday life.

Related Links:

http://www.esrgear.com/

Press Contacts:

Chin Ming Wei – Public Relations Specialist (North America)Email:

mingwei.chen@esrgear.com

Raphael Le Moult - Public Relations Specialist (Europe)Email:

raphael.lemoult@esrgear.com

Phone: +60-1111868392

Photo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1318127/photo.jpg