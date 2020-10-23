SmallRig announces accessories for DJI RS 2/RSC 2 ecosystem

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, SmallRig officially announced "Discover" accessories for DJI RS 2/RSC 2 ecosystem, two revolutionary stabilizers especially designed for DSLRs and mirrorless cameras, both of which were released on October 15. The Discover solution includes mounting plate, monitor mount, quick release plate, extended quick release plate, sling handle, dual handgrip, NATO rail, toughened screen protector, counterweight and mounting clamp kit, focus motor component and lens support.

With carbon fiber arm, RS 2 has a lighter body but allows heavier payload, which provides a complete solution for filmmakers under different scenarios. RSC 2 adopts a unique foldable design that integrates excellent performance and portability.

Sling handle for RS 2/RSC 2

The steepness can be adjusted by 180° to freely switch the gripping center, which efficiently releases the tired wrist and supports long shooting sessions. Featuring cold shoe, 1/4 threaded holes and 3/8 ARRI locating holes, the sling handle is able to smooth low angle shooting while satisfying multiple mounting needs.

Dual handgrip for RS 2/RSC 2

Unveiling different holding scenarios with both hands while reducing arm fatigue and improving shooting stability, SmallRig dual handgrip provides multiple mounting options to fit external lighting, monitors, video transmission, microphones and other accessories to satisfy professional shooting needs. With NATO clamp and knob locking design, filmmakers can quickly disassemble or assemble the gear without tools.

Monitor Mount for RS 2/RSC 2

The monitor mount provides multiple ports to facilitate accessories mounting such as monitors, microphones, video transmission, actions cameras, etc. The tilt angle can be adjusted upwards or downwards up to 165 degrees.

Extended Manfrotto Quick Release Plate for RS 2

Securing to the camera by 1/4 and 3/8 screws, the extended Manfrotto Quick Release Plate maximizes the compatibility of RS 2 to fit professional cinema cameras. 1/4 threaded hole is provided at the tail end of the plate to support installation of counterweights for balancing.

Manfrotto to Arca Quick Release Plate for RS 2/RSC 2

Compatible with standard Arca quick release plate and DJI original accessories, SmallRig Manfrotto to Arca Quick Release Plate enables quick switch between gimbal shooting, tripod shooting and handheld shooting.

In the future, SmallRig will further cooperate with DJI to develop a more comprehensive ecosystem for multiple shooting scenarios, witnessing more impressive stories with all content creators.

Photo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1318824/SmallRig_Accessories_DJI_RS_2_RSC_2_Ecosystem.jpg