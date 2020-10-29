IGT: comunicazione relativa alle indagini su alcuni dipendenti della controllata Lottomatica in Italia

LONDRA, 29 ottobre 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT" o la "Società") (NYSE: IGT) e la sua controllata Lottomatica Holding Srl ("Lottomatica") hanno rilasciato oggi un commento in merito all'indagine della Autorità Giudiziaria su presunte condotte illecite da parte di quattro dipendenti, due ex dipendenti e persone a loro vicine, finalizzate ad accedere in maniera fraudolenta ai sistemi di Lottomatica, allo scopo di identificare e riscuotere quattro biglietti vincenti della lotteria "Gratta e Vinci".

IGT, pienamente consapevole della gravità di tale condotta, ha collaborato dal principio con le Autorità competenti, al fine di supportare le indagini sulla presunta condotta illecita e tutelare l'integrità delle attività della società e gli interessi dei propri clienti. La Società ha provveduto a sospendere dal servizio in via cautelativa i quattro dipendenti appena venuta a conoscenza dell'indagine.

IGT sta dedicando considerevoli risorse per valutare attentamente i fatti, anche attraverso il supporto di consulenti esterni che affiancano la Società nella propria indagine interna su quanto accaduto. IGT ha inoltre adottato misure tempestive per rafforzare i propri processi interni, progettati per prevenire attività criminali e fraudolente e rafforzare ulteriormente i sistemi di sicurezza all'avanguardia di cui è già dotata.

IGT è impegnata nel rispetto degli obblighi nei confronti dei soggetti regolatori e dei propri clienti, e nel garantire che le proprie attività siano condotte secondo i massimi standard di integrità. La Società continuerà a collaborare con le autorità con la massima trasparenza al fine di supportarle nelle indagini in corso.

