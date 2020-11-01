Tanla records best ever Quarter fuelled by CPaaS and Digital revenues

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanla Platforms Limited (NSE: TANLA) (BSE: 532790), largest CPaaS provider, today announced the results for the quarter ended on September 30th, 2020 as compared to the corresponding quarter of previous financial year

"I'm delighted to report highest ever Revenue, EBITDA & EPS in Q2FY21. Our pioneering and dominant market position in CPaaS, in this cathartic phase in Digital, powered the surge in Revenue", commented Uday Reddy, Chairman & CEO of Tanla.

Commenting further Uday Reddy said, "Going forward our unwavering focus and investments on platforms & products, brand, customer success and talent, will drive future growth."

Business Highlights

Tanla's paid up share capital was 13,60,36,450 equity shares of ₹1/ each on Sept 30, 2020 after a share buyback of 1,66,92,752 equity shares of Re.1 each and allotment of 4,71,645 equity shares of Re.1 each under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan, 2016.

The Company has paid an interim dividend of Re.1 per share to the Shareholders as on the Record date on September 18, 2020 aggregating ₹13,57,87,600/-.

Support during COVID-19

During these trying periods, we focused on ensuring the safety of our employees encouraged them to work from home and minimize interaction at public places by providing them with the required infrastructure and a Covid Fund to help them meet medical needs for self and immediate family. We have also succeeded in providing the required support to our customers and partners and ensured they succeeded in providing their best work while they operated remotely.

About Tanla

Tanla is a Hyderabad, India, based company, established in 1999. It is a largest CPaaS provider, handling over 250 billion business communications annually with a market share of ~70%. Tanla is innovating the way the world communicates, continuously raising the bar through enhanced speed, ease, and simplicity of Cloud Communication solutions, adopting cutting-edge technologies like blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning to meet the discerning needs of a diverse clientele, from enterprises to carriers across geographies. Tanla is working with all leading Telcos in India creating India's first Telecom Blockchain Network. Tanla is a public limited company listed on leading Indian stock exchanges (NSE: TANLA) (BSE: 532790)

Disclaimer

This release might contain 'forward-looking statements' that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Tanla Platforms Limited (the "Company"), our industry, economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, and certain other matters. Those statements include, among other things, the discussions of our business strategy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity and capital resources. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and they depend on future events and circumstances. Such statements do not guarantee future results or development and the actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in the services provided by the Company, including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which the Company has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, regulatory changes, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. In light of these and other uncertainties, you should not conclude that the results or outcomes referred to in any of the forward-looking statements will be achieved. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we do not undertake to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances unless required to do so by law.

