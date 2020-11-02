Appian Named The Clear Leader In Nucleus Research's 2020 Value Matrix for Low-Code Application Platforms
Report notes Appian's advanced low-code tools, with customers citing 20% savings on IT spend, 45% increase in productivity, and ROI in less than five months
MCLEAN, Virginia, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced it has been named the leader by Nucleus Research in its
The rigorous evaluation criteria for product functionality and usability were further broken down into:
According to the Nucleus Research, "Appian provides a powerful low-code platform for rapid application development and driving enterprise automation. It unites end-to-end processes across an organization through advanced low-code tools for Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Business Process Management (BPM), Decision Rules, API Integration, Case Management, and AI."
In addition, "the platform's visual design paradigm and pre-built templates enable a developer to skip writing code and focus on delivering impactful business applications. Non-technical users can also leverage Appian's citizen development capabilities to create applications without compromising the platform's performance, governance, and security."
In addition to full-stack automation power and low-code speed, the report cites Appian's ability to rapidly deliver substantial customer value. The
"[Found] benefits surrounding rapid deployment times, increasing employee productivity, simplifying application development, enabling non-technical users, and enterprise scalability and performance. Customers quantitatively highlighted a 20 percent savings on IT spend, a 45 percent increase to productivity, and an ROI of fewer than five months."
About AppianAppian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance.