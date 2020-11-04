Adelaide Transit Authority Selects Conduent Transportation to Pilot New Contactless Open Payment System on Trams

GUILHERAND-GRANGES, France and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conduent Transportation, a unit of business process services and solutions company

Conduent Incorporated

(Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced that it has installed a new contactless open payment system on the Adelaide tram system overseen by the South Australian Public Transport Authority (SAPTA). This six-month pilot program started on September 20th. Adelaide travelers can now use their Visa, MasterCard and NFC-enabled smart devices to pay for their fares on the 24 trams throughout the city. Adelaide is the fifth largest city in Australia, with a population of approximately 1.4 million.

Leveraging Conduent's ATLAS

®

system, which is already used by the Adelaide transit authority, the company has deployed its ATLAS Open Media Pay As You Go module and validators on the vehicles for onboard fare payment. During the pilot, Conduent's new system will operate alongside the metroCARD validating system on Adelaide trams.

ATLAS Open Media modernizes a transit network's fare collection by enabling a variety of transit ticketing payment methods, including EMV contactless cards, digital bank wallets, NFC and QR code. Given recent health concerns associated with COVID-19, contactless fare collection systems have become a beneficial tool that transportation operators can use to help maintain a safe environment for their passengers.

"Enabling contactless payment on trams is the first phase of modernizing fare collection across the Adelaide Metro network," said Anne Alford, Executive Director, SAPTA. "By leveraging this technology, Adelaide will have easier, faster, safer and more accessible public transport. Implementation of the pilot was seamless with Adelaide Metro able to utilize its existing partnership with Conduent Transportation to employ its expertise and technology."

This is the latest collaboration between Conduent Transportation and the South Australian Government. For more than 25 years, Conduent has delivered ticketing and fleet management systems, including terminals and on-site support.

"We're excited to work with the South Australian Government on the modernization of their ticketing system," said Jean-Charles Zaia, General Manager, Public Transit at Conduent Transportation. "We are seeing transit networks all around the world employing technology to advance and improve their fare collection while enhancing the transit experience for the users."

Conduent fare collection systems are in use in more than 400 public transit networks of all sizes around the world. Most recently, ATLAS Ops has been implemented by transit authorities including

Flanders (Belgium)

Lyon (France)

and will soon be deployed in New Jersey (USA) and

Conduent Transportation

is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based transportation solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning road usage charging, parking and curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalized services for citizens and travelers who use them. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 50 years and operates in 27 countries.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It's why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent's differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all

insured patients

HR Services

toll systems

www.conduent.com

in the U.S., 11 million employees who use its, and nearly nine million people who travel throughdaily. Conduent's solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $17 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, and up to 40% improvement in processing costs, while driving higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at

Media Contacts:

Robert Corbishley, Conduent, +44 (0)7703 516569,

robert.corbishley@conduent.com

neil.franz@conduent.com

Neil Franz, Conduent, +1-301-820-4324,

Investor Relations Contacts:

Alan Katz, Conduent, +1-973-526-7173,

alan.katz@conduent.com

rebecca.koar@conduent.com

Rebecca Koar, Conduent, +1-862-308-7105,

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit

www.news.conduent.com

http://twitter.com/Conduent

http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent

http://www.facebook.com/Conduent

. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visitor

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.

Photo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1320525/Adelaide_Metro_tram.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1305758/Conduent_Logo.jpg

Logo -