101domain adds new Google Workspace plans to support businesses in their digital transformation journey

VISTA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 101domain, a global leader in domain name management and online web services, announced today the arrival of Google Workspace to 101domain.com. Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) is an integrated workspace of collaboration and productivity tools powered by Google Cloud.

Google Workspace is the new name, brand, and user experience for Google G Suite, which 101domain has offered since 2013. A range of Google Workspace plans is available at 101domain.com, starting at $6/month to meet any size business needs. With the new Google Workspace, customers gain a host of core tools for communication and collaboration—like chat, email, voice and video calling, and content management—in a single, unified solution.

The benefits of Google Workspace:

"101domain aims to be a long-term partner to our customers to help them establish, grow, and protect their digital assets, which include infrastructure, communication, and productivity tools," said Anthony Beltran, President of 101domain. "The expansion of our partnership with the Google Cloud Platform enhances our ability to deliver a product and service offering that goes well beyond just domain names."

For more information, visit:

https://www.101domain.com/google_workspace.htm

About 101domainFounded in 1999, 101domain provides a superior end to end experience to individuals and businesses as their trusted domain name and brand protection partner with the largest selection of domain extensions found anywhere. An established name in web services and ICANN accredited domain registrar, 101domain caters to some of the largest brands from around the world providing Domain Name Portfolio Management, Domain Acquisition, Global DNS, SSL, Hosting, Google Workspace, and Brand Protection. Twitter

@101domain

@101domain

@101domaincom

@101domaincom

FacebookInstagramLinkedIn

Read more about

Google Workspace

Media Contact:101domainNick ThorntonDirector of Marketing

Info@101domain.com