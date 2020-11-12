HKTDC upgrades online sourcing platform
Buyer-supplier connections boosted through online exhibition
HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has upgraded its
Benjamin Chau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, said: "The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation or rescheduling of approximately 4,000 physical exhibitions around the world[1], affecting deals worth an estimated US$296 billion[2]. At the same time, enterprises are seizing the opportunity to challenge conventional ways of working and develop new sourcing and marketing channels. The pandemic has changed the sourcing pattern for many companies and accelerated the transformation of the global supply chain."
Advanced smart sourcing opens up global business opportunities
As a pioneer in digital sourcing, the HKTDC introduced Hong Kong's first large-scale business-to-business (B2B) marketing platform, hktdc.com Sourcing, back in 2000. To date, the platform has gathered more than 130,000 suppliers and 2 million buyers, facilitating 24 million business connections a year with the support of the HKTDC's 50 global offices.
To help buyers and suppliers worldwide find new partners and secure business deals amid these challenging times, the HKTDC has completed a significant upgrade to its hktdc.com Sourcing platform. "Users will notice a refreshed design as well as easy-to-use features delivering a better smart-sourcing experience anytime and anywhere. We have employed new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to facilitate more flexible and personalised functions, such as customised company profile pages, product recommendations and keyword suggestions triggered by product image recognition, providing more efficient business connection services," Mr Chau said.
To further strengthen buyer confidence, the
Another new feature is the
Autumn Sourcing Week | ONLINE launches next Monday
Following the success of its Summer Sourcing Weeks| GO ONLINE earlier this year, which migrated a number of physical exhibitions online, the HKTDC is holding
The online exhibition features the AI-driven Click2Match business-matching platform. In addition to bringing buyers and suppliers together, the platform also supports meeting scheduling, video meetings, live-chat and contact exchange.
Autumn Sourcing Week | ONLINE will feature more than 20 webinars at the
Omni-channel platform to create more business opportunities
Looking ahead, Mr Chau said the HKTDC will continue to enhance its online services to create more business opportunities for global buyers and suppliers. He added that in the future, physical trade fairs and online platforms will need to integrate and complement each other. "Even when physical exhibitions resume, the HKTDC will continue to organise regular thematic online sourcing events catering to the different sourcing cycles of various sectors. This will create an extended exhibition experience and fully utilise the advantages of O2O."
