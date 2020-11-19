Holiday Gift Guide: Give the Gift of Connection this Festive Season with PAPALOOK's Innovative High-quality Webcams
Pubblicato il: 19/11/2020 03:00
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the festive season approaches, PAPALOOK, an industry-leading webcam expert seeking to connect people with technology, has released its holiday gift guide for those looking to treat their loved ones. In a time where many have embraced video technology for work and play because of the pandemic, a high-quality camera is the ideal gift choice this holiday.
As one of the world's top webcam providers with the industry-leading sensor and AI technology, PAPALOOK's full-HD 1080P webcams are perfect for live streaming, video conferencing and online content creation. PAPALOOK's top recommendations for the holiday season include PAPALOOK AF925, PA452, and PA552 webcams, which are also available in Staples stores.
As one of PAPALOOK's best sellers, the PAPALOOK
Meanwhile, the
The perfect gift for those looking to stream like a pro, the
Equipped with automatic noise-canceling microphones, users could enjoy crisp and clear sound quality, by simply plugging in the PA452, AF925 or PA552 webcams via USB.
About PAPALOOK
PAPALOOK is the creator of innovative electronics, including 720P/1080P and 4K webcams. PAPALOOK provides "Better Video Quality" for generations of savvy webcam users, past, current, and future. For more information, see the website at:
Photo -