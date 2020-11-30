Re-Innovation of Thermal Imaging Technology - FOTRIC Releases Intelligent Thermal Imagers 340A & 340M

SHANGHAI, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional thermal imaging brand FOTRIC continues to innovate in technology for users to "enhance efficiency and ensure safety". In August, FOTRIC launched a temperature screening thermal imager for epidemic prevention and maintenance control. Recently, FOTRIC released a breakthrough: intelligent thermal imagers 340A and 340M, which are suitable for industrial equipment maintenance, power and electrical testing, building inspection, etc.

Looking back, FOTRIC has repeatedly achieved successes in product development. In 2017, FOTRIC participated in the USA CES Exhibition and its independently developed products were widely acclaimed. In 2018, FOTRIC won the first place in the electrical application category in the USA IR/INFO Conference. In 2019, FOTRIC's newly developed product won the 2019 German iF International Industrial Design Award.

AI Boosted Performance

Industrial users are familiar with thermal imagers. However, 340A and 340M are not ordinary models. FOTRIC innovatively fuses AI technology with wisdom and agile genes and brings users an extraordinary intelligent control experience. For example, there is an AI Key supporting programming shortcuts to preset interfaces or functions.

Superior Imaging

"Temperature measurement" and "imaging" are the two core functions of the thermal imager. An easy-to-use thermal imager is inseparable from accurate temperature measurement and high-definition imaging. 340A and 340M are developed based on FOTRIC's ten years' solid technology focusing on accurate temperature measurement and thermal imaging. Their temperature measurement stability and consistency have reached the industry-leading level. For imaging, FOTRIC brings a breakthrough innovative technology – "MagicThermal" Multi-color Dynamic. This function allows advanced imaging performance under complex diagnoses and superior in-picture smart isolation of hot-spots for easy live analysis of areas of interest.

TurboFocus on the Go

The 340A model is equipped with an intelligent focusing system "TurboFocus", which realizes fast, accurate, and quiet one-button autofocus. While with the continuous focus function, users do not need to concern about focusing, and can just aim and shoot, which greatly improves the detection efficiency.

At present, FOTRIC seeks partners worldwide to provide local users with customized high-quality services.

About FOTRIC

FOTRIC is the world's leading provider of precision temperature measurement infrared thermal imaging products and solutions.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, FOTRIC has distributors in tens of countries and regions including North America, Europe, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and Taiwan. FOTRIC's sales network covers multiple fields including power, industry, scientific research, and security.

