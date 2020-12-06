Travelling without moving - Europe travels to Hannover - virtually

HANNOVER, Germany, Dec. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital tours in 360° format make it happen: Currently, the Herrenhäuser Gärten, the Nanas, Marienburg castle, the exhibition grounds and the New Town Hall are travelling through Germany and Europe. Within Germany, the multimedia advertising campaign of Hannover Marketing und Tourismus GmbH (HMTG) will also appear on trains, train stations and billboards in inner cities, and won't be digital only. Until the end of January, two ICE ultra-fast trains with the well-known Hannover motifs in "360° - world globe format" will travel across the country. At railway stations, such as in Kassel, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart, or Frankfurt, as well as in the city centres from Hamburg to Munich, large-scale posters will draw attention to the advertising campaign. Each poster features a Hannover highlight that invites you to a virtual journey. The QR code on the posters takes travellers directly to the virtual 360° tours. With a mobile phone or tablet, Hannover fans can go on a digital tour and immerse themselves in their personal journey to the highlights of the Hannover region. An overview of all tours can also be found at:

www.visit-hannover.com/360

Advertisements in daily newspapers in Northern Germany, in-app advertising from the center of Germany to the coast, and ads on social media platforms complement the activities in Germany.

In European countries, such as Great Britain, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Italy and Spain, customized in-app advertising is also delivered through mobile devices. Country-specific campaigns on social media platforms, banners, advertorials and newspaper inserts between Christmas and New Year round out the marketing activities. In addition to the virtual Hannover offering, there will also be an invitation to visit in person next year, under the motto "Stay healthy - see you in 2021!"

Hans Nolte, Managing Director of HMTG, comments: The current restart campaign for 2021 shows Hannover's economic and tourist strengths, both in the area of leisure and business tourism."

The "Travelling without moving" campaign was launched by the HMTG at the end of March and has been supplemented with numerous new tours and virtual trips since then. It currently counts over 4.5 million contacts with a dwell time of up to 3 minutes in the 360-degree tours. In addition to the well-known sights, the exhibition center and the numerous convention locations for business travel tourism are particularly popular. In this important segment for the Hannover region, the HannoverKongress office has observed a significant increase in demand for conferences and conventions for 2021 since the end of November.

Pictures available at AP Images (

http://www.apimages.com

All tours can be found at:

www.visit-hannover.com/en/360

More information about the exhibition center, as well as numerous convention and event locations, can be found directly under:

www.visit-hannover.com/en/congress

Press contact:Maike ScheunemannHannover Marketing und Tourismus GmbH+49 0511 - 123490-26

presse@hannover-marketing.de