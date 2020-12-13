SafeToNet Acquires Net Nanny
LONDON, Dec. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeToNet Limited, one of the leading forces in child online safety, announces the acquisition of USA-headquartered Content Watch Holdings, Inc., the organisation that owns Net Nanny, one of the world's best known and most influential parental controls companies.
Given Net Nanny's status as a household name in the US and Asia-Pacific, this acquisition enhances SafeToNet's position as one of the world's leading safety tech companies. The price of the deal has not been revealed; however, the move is part of SafeToNet's preparatory plans for a Series B investment round in early 2021 which will accelerate its already rapid international expansion.
Since its launch in 2017, UK-headquartered SafeToNet has a become a respected authority in cyber safety. The award-winning SafeToNet app includes an AI-powered safeguarding keyboard that automatically contextualises messages being sent. The technology, which fully protects the privacy rights of a child, detects and filters threats such as bullying, sextortion, abuse and aggression. Combined with the Net Nanny technology, the AI will automatically block an app, a camera or even lock a phone if the software detects an immediate risk to a child.
This merger will significantly strengthen SafeToNet's US presence and not least in the education market where it will deploy a derivative of its safeguarding keyboard onto the technology used by schools across the country.
Frank Fox, CEO of SafeToNet Americas said: "We have been in discussions with Net Nanny's leadership team for a while and rate them very highly. We share a common vision on how children should be kept safe online. We both believe that respecting a child's rights to privacy is key to the safeguarding landscape."
Joey Thompson, CEO of Content Watch said: "SafeToNet's approach to online safety stands out in the industry. Their real-time video threat-detection technology is world leading.. This merger marks a significant moment in online safety and we can't wait to get started."