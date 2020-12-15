HONOR Christmas Gift 2020 to Celebrate Anniversary for HONOR Fan Fest with Surprising Deals on HIHONOR Store

HONOR offers Exclusive Fans Festival Sales on 16th December, upgrading up to £100 off deals during Christmas

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the second round of big sales among HONOR Christmas Gift 2020, HONOR prepared surprising offers for global HONOR Fans on

HIHONOR Store

th

th

HONOR Community

th

th

. To celebrate the 7Anniversary, HONOR is now holding HONOR Fan Fest 2020, with a series of fun events till 16December at. Elevating the HONOR Fan Fest 2020 and rewarding for fans, HONOR offers the Exclusive Fans Festival Sales which will be from 18:00 pm on 16December to 02:00 am on 17December, providing up to £100 off attractive deals on HIHONOR Store.

HONOR unveils alluring deals for Night Flash Sales every night from 20:00 pm to 02:00 am on

HIHONOR United Kingdom

HIHONOR Germany

HIHONOR Italy

HIHONOR Spain

HIHONOR France

, and, while specific offer is subject to local stock. There are also up to €110 off deals provided onthis month.

HONOR Night Flash Sale UK

– Up to￡100 OFF

HONOR MagicBook Series special offers will be unveiled for the Fans Festival Sales as following:

HONOR MagicBook 14

HONOR MagicBook Pro

HONOR MagicBook 14

HONOR MagicBook 15

(AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) is £569.99 with a £100 price off.(AMD Ryzen 5, 4600H/16GB+512GB) is £779.99 with a £70 price off. Both(AMD Ryzen 5, 3500U/8GB+256GB) and(AMD Ryzen 5, 3500U/8GB+256GB) are £499.99 with a £50 price off.

HONOR Night Flash Sale Germany

– Up to €130 OFF

HONOR MagicBook 14

HONOR MagicWatch 2

HONOR Watch Magic

HONOR Watch GS Pro

HONOR Magic Earbuds

(AMD Ryzen 5, 3500U/8GB+256GB) comes with an HONOR 8A 2020 (value of €149.9) is at the price of €599.9.(46mm, Flax Brown) is €119.9 after a €80 price off.(Silver) comes with free HONOR Watch Magic Strap (value of €29.9) is €79.9 after a €120 price off.bundled with an HONOR Router 3 (value of €79.9) is €179.9 after a €70 price off.is €79.9 after a €20 price off.

HONOR Night Flash Sale Italy

– Up to 60% OFF

HONOR Watch GS Pro

HONOR Watch ES

HONOR Watch Magic

HONOR MagicWatch 2

comes with free HONOR Magic Earbuds (value of €99.9) is €209.9 or with an HONOR Router 3 (value of €79.9) at the price of €179.9.is €79.9 after a €20 price off or comes with an HONOR Router 3 at the price of €99.9.comes with the HONOR Watch Magic Strap (value of €29.9) and HONOR Classic Earphones (value of €29.9) is at the price of €79.9.(46mm, Charcoal Black) is €109.9 after a €60 price off.

HONOR Night Flash Sale Spain

– Up to 65% OFF

HONOR MagicBook 14

HONOR Watch GS Pro

HONOR Watch ES

HONOR MagicWatch 2

HONOR 9X Lite

(AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) is bundled with an HONOR Band 5 (value of €34.9) at the price of €649.9.bundled with the HONOR Router 3 (value of €79.9) is at the price of €179.9 or bundled with free HONOR Magic Earbuds (value of €99.9) at the price of €209.9.is €79.9 after a €20 price off.(42mm, Agate Black) is €99.9 after a €70 price off.is €169.9 after a €30 price off.

16

th

December: Exclusive HONOR Fans Festival Sales

HONOR offers up to £100 off alluring deals that will be available from 18:00 pm to 02:00 am exclusively on 16th December on HIHONOR Store to show our great gratitude to all our fans in anniversary this year. Explore various offers for different countries below:

17

th

December: Share your Christmas-themed photos for a chance to win HONOR 9A

Join the

"Share the Christmas Spirit with HONOR"

HONOR Community

contest by sharing photo related to the theme under the post at HONOR Community, before midnight of 17th December to win an HONOR 9A. Besides, each participants will receive an exclusive annual Christmas Medal in the member profile. For more details including all HONOR FAN FEST events and lucky winner announcement, please visit

For more information, please visit

www.hihonor.com

or follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/

https://twitter.com/Honorglobal

https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/

http://www.youtube.com/c/HonorOfficial

Photo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1385733/HONOR.jpg