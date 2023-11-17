Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 17 Novembre 2023
Falsa società sportiva ma verso istituto di bellezza, evasi al fisco 200mila euro

Terremoto nelle Filippine, scossa di magnitudo 6.9 a Mindanao

Sciopero generale, slogan e striscioni nella piazza di Roma: "Adesso basta"

Ferrari di Sainz distrutta da un tombino a Las Vegas: "Inaccettabile" - Video

Meta-Instagram e Asia Valente nel mirino Antitrust: "Pubblicità senza avvertire i follower"

Meteo oggi e domani, torna il vento forte: freddo invernale nel weekend

Gaza sotto assedio, Netanyahu ammette: "Non riusciamo a ridurre le vittime civili"

La pancia comanda il cervello, la fame fa prendere decisioni? La ricerca

Sciopero generale, stop e manifestazioni: ecco chi si ferma oggi

X Factor 2023, Morgan contro tutti: colpi bassi a Fedez e Francesca Michielin

Gaza, Israele colpisce i tunnel di Hamas. Trovato un ostaggio morto

Ilary Blasi e la verità su Totti, ecco il docufilm su Netflix

comunicato stampa

2023 Black Friday Deals on SK hynix SSDs: Up to 30% Off!

17 novembre 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SK hynix, the world's second-largest memory chipmaker, is celebrating this year's Black Friday by offering up to 30% off on its SSD products.

This Black Friday deal includes the Platinum P41 (PCIe 4.0) 500GB/1TB/2TB and Gold P31 (PCIe 3.0) 500GB/1TB/2TB internal M.2 NVMe SSDs, as well as the Beetle X31 (10 Gbps) 512GB/1TB portable SSD.

The Gold P31, a PCIe Gen 3 M.2 NVMe SSD, boasts impressive speeds with a maximum read speed of 3,500 MB/s and a maximum write speed of 3,200 MB/s. It's not just about speed; its low power consumption and low heat generation make it especially suitable for laptops and other devices prone to power and heat issues. Recently, the Gold P31 clinched the top spot in a PCIe 3.0 performance shootout conducted by Germany's renowned Computer Bild* magazine and has been included in editor's choice lists of more than ten different publications, including Tom's Hardware, PCMag, and PCWorld.

The Platinum P41, a PCIe Gen 4 M.2 NVMe SSD, utilizes SK hynix's advanced 176-Layer NAND flash memory, offering a maximum read speed of 7,000 MB/s and a write speed of 6,500 MB/s, making it an ideal choice for high-end gamers and content creators alike.

The Beetle X31, SK hynix's first foray into portable SSDs, features an ultra-compact and ultra-lightweight design for outstanding portability. Its consistent 1,050 MB/s read and 1,000 MB/s write speeds are achieved through heat control on USB 3.2 Gen 2 and later.

Equipped with a DRAM buffer produced in-house, the Beetle X31 enhances both performance and reliability and comes with two types of USB cables (USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A) for versatility in just about every environment.

SK hynix, ranking second globally in DRAM and NAND production (Omdia, 2023), is a subsidiary of SK Group, which ranked 117th on the Fortune Global 500 list for 2022.

In recent years, SK hynix has been leading the memory semiconductor industry, developing the world's first 321-Layer 4D NAND and the fastest mobile DRAM, LPDDR5T.

The promotional period for SK hynix SSDs is set to run from November 17 to 27, and they will be available at discounted prices on Amazon.

*Source: Computer bild<M.2-SSDs im Test: Neun NVMe-PCIe-3.0-SSDs auf dem Prüfstand!>, 2023.10.25

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2278630/Amazon_Black_Friday.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2023-black-friday-deals-on-sk-hynix-ssds-up-to-30-off-301989976.html

