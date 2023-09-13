TOKYO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Project LUMINA (NotesCo., Ltd., Aniplex Inc., Lasengle Inc.) is now offering 2D Fighting Game MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA Participate in PlayStation® BIG GAMES BIG DEALS.

Please take this opportunity to purchase a copy.

*Excluding some sale-exempt regions

Official websitehttps://meltyblood.typelumina.com/en/Imagehttps://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1JVgLhjJUbPhuuDw13RczgH4OmznB0_SR

["MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Overview]

*"PlayStation" is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.*Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.*Microsoft, the Xbox Sphere mark, and Xbox One are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

（C）2022 Valve Corporation. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and registered trademarks of Valve Corporation of the United States and/or other countries.

About Lasengle Inc.

Company Name Lasengle Inc.Location 3-6-28 Aobadai, Meguro-ku, Tokyo 153-0042, JapanPresident and Representative Director Yoshinori OnoEstablishment December 2021Capital 10,000,000 yenShareholders Aniplex Corporation 100%

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2204038/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2d-fighting-game-melty-blood-type-lumina-participate-in-playstation-big-game-big-deals-301923098.html