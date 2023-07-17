Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 17 Luglio 2023
17:54
comunicato stampa

42Gears SureMDM Expands Support to ChromeOS, Offering Enhanced Management Capabilities

13 luglio 2023
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BANGALORE, India, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears, a leading provider of Mobile Device Management solutions, is excited to announce that SureMDM, its flagship world-class Mobile Device Management platform, now fully supports ChromeOS. With this expansion, 42Gears SureMDM now offers organizations a complete suite of management features to streamline ChromeOS device administration, ease application management, enhance security, and optimize productivity.

ChromeOS devices are popular among businesses and educational institutions for their simplicity, speed, and affordability. Recognizing the growing demand for ChromeOS device management solutions for educational institutions, 42Gears SureMDM is now compliant with Higher Education Community Vendor Assessment Tool (HECVAT) Lite assessments, and the Cloud Broker Index (CBI) list. HECVAT is a security and privacy assessment toolkit designed specifically for higher education institutions to evaluate the risks associated with engaging third-party vendors and service providers. The HECVAT toolkit assists educational institutions in making informed decisions when selecting technology vendors and managing data privacy and security risks.

Here's how 42Gears SureMDM ChromeOS support can help IT administrators and businesses:

Additional functionalities and features included in 42Gears SureMDM ChromeOS support:

"We are excited to expand our mobile device management capabilities to include full support for ChromeOS," said Onkar Singh, CEO of 42Gears. "Organizations can now look forward to improved management capabilities, security, and efficiency across ChromeOS devices. Our goal is to provide a comprehensive solution that empowers businesses and educational institutions to harness the power of ChromeOS while ensuring a secure and productive environment for their users."

For more information about 42Gears Mobile Device Management's ChromeOS support, please click here.

About 42Gears:

42Gears is a leader in enterprise mobility management, offering cutting-edge solutions that aim to transform the digital workplace. Delivered from the cloud and on-premise, 42Gears products support all major mobile and desktop operating systems, enabling IT and DevOps teams to improve frontline workforce productivity and the efficiency of software development teams. 42Gears products are used by over 18,000 customers across various industries in more than 115 countries, and are available for purchase through a global partner network. For more information, visit https://www.42gears.com  

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517153/42GearsMobilitySystems_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/42gears-suremdm-expands-support-to-chromeos-offering-enhanced-management-capabilities-301876454.html

in Evidenza