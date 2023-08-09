Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 10:35
comunicato stampa

AI 'Brain' Technology by Rezolve Joins Forces with NAGA to Revolutionise Online Payment together with Brokerage Transformation

09 agosto 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON and FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankfurt listed, German Fintech leader, The NAGA Group A.G. (XETRA: N4G) (ISIN: DE000A161NR7), operator of the All-in-One Financial Super App, has announced a ground-breaking partnership with Rezolve AI Limited. The integration of Rezolve's AI platform, 'Brain', into NAGA's proprietary technology and its social trading app, 'NAGA Trader' as well as 'NAGA Pay' is set to redefine NAGA's current and new users' experiences, provide real-time personalised and intelligent market analysis, enhance trading proficiency as well as automate payments across multi languages.

NAGA provides an online social trading platform (both Web and App) for Social Trading, allowing its users to invest in different assets such as currencies, stocks, ETFs, commodities and crypto all together with its own unique ePayments solution. Rezolve's 'Brain', with its advanced AI algorithms, machine learning, and its NLP engine (natural language processing) capabilities, will enhance NAGA's ability to offer NAGA users a unique AI experience that is set to revolutionise the traditional way of experiencing online social trading and mobile payments.

NAGA users will be able to converse with Brain in any one of 95 languages, as naturally as communicating in real time with a human stockbroker over the phone. They can gain a deep understanding and personalise market trends and insights, receive invaluable guidance for making smart investment decisions, and learn how to optimally use NAGA's social trading platform. This multilingual capacity not only enhances NAGA user experience but also widens NAGA's global user base.

Benjamin Bilski, CIO of NAGA commented, "The timing for this partnership is just perfect. We have been preparing our data infrastructure and indexing capabilities to plug it in with advanced AI language models for months and using Brain transforms our vision into reality. Implementing Brain's AI into NAGA will further automate our client's journey and lead to the highest degree in personalization. Users will intuitively understand NAGA's social trading platform and their own trading performance better than ever before. In addition, NAGA's unique social graph allows traders to benchmark their performance with other traders automatically. From this day on, our ability to connect real-time market data, economic events, and news intelligently with our users' portfolios, positions us and gives us a genuine USP over competitors."

Michael Milonas, CEO of NAGA, expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership, stating, "By integrating Rezolve's 'Brain' into NAGA, we are enhancing our platform with unprecedented intelligence and accessibility. This is a significant step towards our mission to build a truly unique, global, tech-based and now AI-driven financial All-in-All Super App that is second to none and in doing that, strive to deliver shareholder value. The future is truly, NAGA."

Dan Wagner, CEO of Rezolve, echoed this sentiment, adding, "Our collaboration with NAGA is a testament to our commitment to revolutionising industries with AI. With Brain's integration, NAGA users can engage in intuitive, conversation-based interactions, unlocking insights and making data-driven decisions. We're excited about setting a new standard in the online trading landscape."

The introduction of Rezolve's 'Brain' into NAGA's social trading platform marks an exciting development in the fintech sector, as AI and human insights converge to offer superior multilingual trading experiences.

For more information about NAGA and its use of Rezolve's Brain, which is expected to go live in Q4 2023, please visit www.group.naga.com

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-brain-technology-by-rezolve-joins-forces-with-naga-to-revolutionise-online-payment-together-with-brokerage-transformation-301896502.html

