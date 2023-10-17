Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 17 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:50
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:20 Il ritorno dei pidocchi, da Londra a Milano è allarme nelle scuole

14:14 X Factor 2023, Laura Pausini super ospite per il primo live

14:07 Tony Colombo e Tina Rispoli, ecco le accuse alla coppia

14:03 Gioco, il 25 a Modena progetto 'Trappola dell'azzardo' sostenuto da Bper e Avviso Pubblico

13:58 Andrea Giambruno: "Chi dice che io e Giorgia Meloni non siamo già sposati?"

13:41 Francia e minaccia terrorismo, Versailles di nuovo evacuata

13:38 Corona, oggi a Avanti Popolo news su scommesse? Abodi: "Paradossale"

13:31 Farmaci, come e dove smaltirli: italiani 'a lezione' con campagna social

13:15 Bruxelles, in Belgio torna la paura terrorismo: la lunga scia di attentati

13:12 Dall'iconico Lilibet a Gaga e Babykins, i nomignoli della Royal Family

13:10 Attentato Bruxelles, da Lassoued ad Anis Amri: terroristi 'lupi solitari' passati per Italia

12:58 Torino, con coltello vicino a Sinagoga: minacce a passanti al grido di "Allah akbar"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

AMI to Drive Intel® DCM's Future and Broaden Manageability Solutions for Sustainable Data Centers

17 ottobre 2023 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI®, the leader in foundational technology for sustainable, scalable, and secure global computing, is set to drive the future of Intel Data Center Manager (DCM) as it takes over the development, sales, and support of DCM under an agreement with Intel. This strategic transition empowers AMI to lead further the innovation and expansion of the Intel DCM product.

With a unique position in the industry, AMI plays a pivotal role in enabling the cloud and data center ecosystem for all compute platforms. Intel DCM empowers data centers with the capability to manage and fine-tune server performance, energy consumption, and cooling efficiency. This operational optimization reduces the total cost of ownership, improves sustainability, and elevates performance benchmarks.

"We thank Intel for trusting AMI to lead Intel DCM into the future. This solution for efficient data center management will play a crucial role in enhancing the operational eco-efficiency of the data centers. It empowers data center managers with real-time insights into energy usage, thermal status, device health, and asset management," says Sanjoy Maity, CEO at AMI. "AMI remains steadfast in aiding data center operators in achieving their manageability and sustainability objectives."

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or elsewhere. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About AMI:AMI is Firmware Reimagined for modern computing. As a global leader in Dynamic Firmware for security, orchestration, and manageability solutions, AMI enables the world's compute platforms from on-premises to the cloud to the edge. AMI's industry-leading foundational technology and unwavering customer support have generated lasting partnerships and spurred innovation for some of the most prominent brands in the high-tech industry. For more information, visit ami.com.

Follow AMI on LinkedIn and Twitter to receive the latest news and announcements.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1327926/AMI_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ami-to-drive-intel-dcms-future-and-broaden-manageability-solutions-for-sustainable-data-centers-301956771.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT AltroAltro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza DCM's future secure global computing Intel as it takes
Vedi anche
News to go
Attentato Bruxelles, morto sospetto killer
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Ue spaccata su direttiva case green
News to go
Unicef: "Ogni giorno muoiono più di mille bambini per acqua non sicura"
News to go
Napoli, truffe ad anziani: cinque arresti
News to go
Olio, Coldiretti: "Produzione giù, prezzo +42%"
News to go
Russia-Cina, incontro Putin-Xi mercoledì
News to go
Caivano, Cdm delibera scioglimento Comune
News to go
Ue aumenta di 50 milioni gli aiuti per Gaza
News to go
Fao: "Sprecare meno acqua in ogni attività"
News to go
Manovra, Meloni: "Cento euro di più in busta paga redditi medio-bassi"
News to go
Monte Bianco, Bonomi: "Un po' di programmazione non guasterebbe"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza