Venerdì 06 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:56
comunicato stampa

Anadolu Isuzu Reveals Novo VOLT at Busworld Europe 2023: A Leap Forward in Sustainable Transportation

06 ottobre 2023 | 15.14
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BRUSSELS, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anadolu Isuzu marked a significant milestone at Busworld Europe in Brussels on October 6th, 2023, by unveiling the Novo VOLT. As a pivotal platform in the automotive industry, Busworld Europe serves as a stage for noteworthy innovations and introductions in the sector. The premiere of Novo VOLT signifies a crucial expansion to Anadolu Isuzu's electric vehicle lineup, underscoring the company's commitment to pioneering sustainable and innovative transport solutions.

"Today we introduce you to our first electric Service and Tourism bus, the Novo VOLT, which is set to commence sales at the beginning of 2025," announced Tuğrul Arıkan, General Manager of Anadolu Isuzu. "Our midibus models have been warmly welcomed by our customers for many years in numerous markets. The Novo VOLT is not only a response to their trust but also a step forward towards our sustainable future goals."

Designed meticulously, the Novo VOLT is Anadolu Isuzu's inaugural electric midibus crafted for the service and tourism segments. The vehicle, with its zero fuel emissions, reduced noise levels, and efficient operation, is a perfect match for medium to long-distance travels, representing a new benchmark in automotive sustainability.

Guests at the unveiling experienced firsthand a vehicle that is a harmonious blend of aesthetic appeal and practical functionality. The Novo VOLT, with its spacious interior and 7.3 meters in length, can accommodate up to 29 passengers comfortably Powered by a 320-kW electric motor, it boasts a 165-kWh battery that provides a range of 225 km, meeting the performance expectations for its class.

The Citi VOLT 12, a 12-meter fully electric bus, also shared the spotlight with the Novo VOLT. This outstanding vehicle was awarded the "Safety Bus" Excellence Label by Busworld, underlining Anadolu Isuzu's steadfast commitment to environmental responsibility and the safety of passengers and drivers. The award-winning Citi VOLT 12 exemplifies forward-looking design and state-of-the-art technology. Its features provide barrier-free access for passengers, affirming the company's dedication to crafting vehicles that are not only sustainable but also safe and accessible.

"The automotive industry is undergoing a comprehensive transformation due to rapid advances in disruptive technologies," continued Arıkan in his address. "At Anadolu Isuzu, we have actively expanded our ecosystem to include engineering companies, startups, and universities, in addition to our valuable suppliers. This expansion supports our clear mission to be at the forefront of this change, seamlessly combining sustainability with technology."

Other vehicles showcased include the 100% biogas-compatible Kendo 13 CNG, the durable Isuzu Grand Toro, and the all-electric NovoCiti VOLT. Notably, the NovoCiti VOLT, an award-winner in the 'Transportation' category at the 2022 ABC Design Awards, is renowned for its low operational costs, high efficiency, and passenger-friendly atmosphere. Equipped with a 268-kWh battery, it boasts an impressive 400 km range.

"Sustainability is a pivotal focus at Anadolu Isuzu," added Arıkan. "We have set significant targets for the near future, and we are in the process of transforming our business and products to become a leading contributor to a sustainable world with a net-zero emission goal."

With the introduction of the Novo VOLT at the esteemed Busworld Europe, Anadolu Isuzu reinforces its presence in international markets, signifying a steadfast dedication to developing innovative and forward-looking vehicles in an arena recognized for gathering the most significant players and the most innovative technologies in the sector.

About Anadolu Isuzu

Anadolu Isuzu, established in 1984 as a tripartite joint venture between Anadolu Group, Isuzu Motors Limited, and Itochu, is a leading producer of commercial vehicles in Turkey. Certified with 'Isuzu Manufacturing Management' as the only production facility outside Asia, the company assures the highest standards of quality and production. Currently offering twelve models of buses and midibuses in 47 variations, including electric and biogas-compatible vehicles, Anadolu Isuzu stands at the forefront of sustainable vehicle manufacturing, meeting the needs of both national and international markets.

Contact:Gülsah Tezolmodus factum GmbHpresse@modusfactum.com+49 40 333 988 78

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240526/Anadolu_Isuzu_premiere.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2238640/Anadolu_Isuzu.jpg

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anadolu-isuzu-reveals-novo-volt-at-busworld-europe-2023-a-leap-forward-in-sustainable-transportation-301949562.html

