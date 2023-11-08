Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 08 Novembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Anycubic Debuts Photon Mono M5s Pro, the First 14K Desktop Resin 3D Printer at Formnext 2023

08 novembre 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Formnext 2023, the world's leading expo for 3D printing, is underway in Frankfurt, Germany, and Anycubic is unveiling its latest products and groundbreaking technologies at Booth 11.1-F42.

Anycubic, a trailblazer in the 3D printing realm, is showcasing the highly anticipated debut of their inaugural 14K printer, the Anycubic Photon Mono M5s Pro, expanding their Photon line. This groundbreaking printer features a remarkable 10.1-inch high-definition monochrome LCD screen with an astonishing 14K resolution.

The Anycubic Photon Mono M5s Pro introduces the following amazing features:

Anycubic has generated a significant buzz with the release of their Kobra 2 Series. Praised for their impressive speed, cost-effectiveness, and user-friendliness, these printers are a top choice for novices and experts alike. The series offers a range of sizes to accommodate various production needs, catering to a wide spectrum of creation scenarios.

The spotlight is also shining on Anycubic's Photon Mono M5s resin printers, garnering acclaim for their exceptional performance and high-quality output. The 13.6-inch 7KAnycubic Photon M3 Max and the second-generation consumer-grade DLP® 3D printer, Anycubic Photon D2, are also sparking extensive discussion and attention at the fair.

"We are thrilled to be a part of Formnext 2023 and showcase our latest advancements in 3D printing technology. The Kobra 2 Series and our 14K printer mark significant advance in 3D printing technology, which improves print speed and model details remarkably. We are excited to share them with the world," remarked James Ouyang, the Co-founder of Anycubic.  

Visit Booth 11.1-F42 in Messe Frankfurt Exhibition Center to witness the future of 3D printing and additive manufacturing firsthand, and engage with the Anycubic team to explore potential collaborations and tailor solutions to meet specific requirements. Formnext 2023 runs from November 7th to 10th, offering a unique opportunity for industry professionals and enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the cutting-edge world of 3D printing.

For more information, visit Anycubic's official website.

About Anycubic

Since its establishment in 2015, Anycubic has been committed to advancing 3D printing technology to ensure accessibility and affordability for people from all walks of life. We take joy in seeing people turn their imagination and creativity into reality. Anycubic has established a presence in over 200 countries and regions since 2015.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2270815/image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1834106/983dfccce373fc0ea429fda2723d269_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anycubic-debuts-photon-mono-m5s-pro-the-first-14k-desktop-resin-3d-printer-at-formnext-2023-301981637.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro Arredamento_E_Design Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza groundbreaking technologies at Booth 11.1 F42 Printer at Formnext 2023 Formnext 2023 Francoforte
