Martedì 12 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:04
comunicato stampa

Artlist launches the 100K Fund -- a unique grant for video creators to bring their dream project to life

12 settembre 2023 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

One creator | $100,000 USD | One larger-than-life idea

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Artlist, the creative technology company used by millions of digital creators and major brands worldwide, has launched the 'Artlist 100K Fund' -- a unique one-time grant offered to creators to bring their out-of-this-world creative idea to life.

As part of Artlist's mission to empower creators, this fund is designed to amplify creativity across the globe and celebrate their authentic video content -- to represent their stories, unique perspectives, and the diverse world we live in. Through this fund, Artlist continues to provide creators with amazing opportunities to create without limits and inspire people on a bigger scale than ever before.

Ira Belsky, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Artlist: "This fund provides us with the opportunity to help digital creators develop their talents, pursue their greatest passions, and create without limits. As someone who used to be a fulltime video creator myself, this would have been a dream come true for me and it's part of what brings Artlist's vision to empower creators to life. We're excited to launch this fund and continue supporting creators to fulfill themselves and focus on their creative journey".

How to apply to the Artlist 100K fund:

For more information visit: http://lp.artlist.io/100kfund/

About Artlist

Artlist is a leading creative technology company offering content creators and brands powerful editing tools, and over 1.3M professional digital assets under a global license that covers every project worldwide. In its mission to empower creators worldwide to create without limits, Artlist consists of 3 products: Artlist, the all-in-one platform for video creators, including high-quality and curated royalty-free music, SFX, footage, templates, plugins and more; MotionArray, the ultimate vertical marketplace for creators including video templates, presets, music, SFX, stock footage, graphics for design, motion graphics and stock photos; and FXhome, a cutting-edge video, VFX and image editing software.

Artlist works with a growing team of contributors across the globe, updating its catalogs daily with fresh content while preserving a consistently high level of quality across its media and platforms.

Since it was founded in 2016, Artlist has revolutionized the creative industry by offering subscription-based products under a comprehensive and simple license, and is fast becoming the ultimate, complete solution for content creators. Recognized as a top startup by both LinkedIn and WIRED, Artlist has over 20 million customers, from individual content creators to major corporations such as Google, Apple, Nike, Coca-Cola, Ikea, Netflix, Dior, Mercedes, and many more.

Contact:Ravit ShimonyPR & Communication Managerpr@artlist.io

Video: https://youtu.be/sybg2PgXW0w?si=r33zv-KP4QsHJXdTPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2207059/100kfund.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/artlist-launches-the-100k-fund----a-unique-grant-for-video-creators-to-bring-their-dream-project-to-life-301924756.html

