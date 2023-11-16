Artlist releases its 2024 Trend Report - Empower your brand to craft the content of tomorrow

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artlist, the creative technology company used by millions of digital creators and major brands worldwide, today released the Artlist Trend Report 2024, featuring industry insights from business leaders from Google, Amazon, Meta, and actionable data from more than 7,000 global content creators. It provides the most comprehensive look into how international brands should approach video content in 2024. The report explores how brands can push their boundaries, embrace new technology, and create a local connection in an increasingly global landscape.

The Artlist Trend Report 2024 is a first-of-its-kind, not-yet-trending report with upcoming predictions designed to inspire and empower brands to look toward the future and create without limits. The full repor t has several surprising predictions and data for any brand looking to stay ahead of the curb with impactful content.

The top predictions of the Artlist Trend Report 2024 include:

Today, brands are operating in a rapidly advancing technological landscape. Shrinking attention spans and an explosion of digital content have led to a greater need for compelling, sharable visuals. There are significant business opportunities for brands that project a distinct voice with unique creative approaches. Ira Belsky, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Artlist explains, "Today, a brand's vision, and the business strategy that it influences, all need to be conveyed to consumers through a single voice that spans diverse forms of media, and remains authentic, no matter what."

There are so many changes happening before our eyes that it's more important than ever for brands to be clear on who they are and the essence of what they want to convey about themselves.

Itzik Elbaz, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Artlist, says, "2024 is set to be a truly unique year. The technological advances we've seen in 2023 have triggered an entirely new generation of enthusiastic creators exploring new directions. Technical expertise is no longer a barrier to entry. Creativity can be unleashed by anyone from anywhere. It's going to be a wild ride of a year."

Download the Artlist Trend Report 2024: https://artlist.io/blog/trend-report

