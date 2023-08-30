Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 30 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 09:57
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:04 Papa: "Il 4 ottobre pubblicherò una seconda Laudato si'"

09:47 Us Open 2023, impresa Lucia Bronzetti: batte Krejcikova e vola al secondo turno

09:26 Turbolenza su volo Delta Milano-Atlanta, 11 persone in ospedale

09:10 Power Hits Estate 2023, vince 'Italodisco' di The Kolors

08:43 Meteo oggi e prossimi giorni: ultime ore del ciclone Poppea, poi tornano sole e caldo

08:32 Migranti, continua a svuotarsi hotspot di Lampedusa

08:29 Us Open 2023, Sinner e Alcaraz al secondo turno

07:56 Migranti, Meloni: "Discutere con Nord Africa, coinvolgere Europa e applicare decreto Cutro"

07:49 Gabon, militari proclamano annullamento elezioni e sciolgono istituzioni

07:37 Ucraina, missili su Kiev: 2 morti. Pioggia di droni sulla Russia

07:23 Spaccio di cocaina nello stadio Bentegodi, 12 misure cautelari tra tifosi ultras veronesi

00:03 Ucraina, controffensiva Kiev avanza: "Russi in trappola a Bakhmut". Nuovi aiuti Usa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Azentio Welcomes Sanjay Singh as New Chief Executive Officer

30 agosto 2023 | 05.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azentio Software ("Azentio"), a Singapore-based software products company owned by funds advised by Apax, is delighted to announce the appointment of Sanjay Singh as its new Chief Executive Officer. This strategic move marks Azentio's preparation for its next growth phase led by Sanjay, a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in high-growth software businesses globally.

"I'm honored to be named CEO of Azentio," said Sanjay Singh, the company's new CEO. "I've been impressed by Azentio's advanced software products, dedication to innovation, domain expertise and insights of local markets. I anticipate building upon these strengths to deliver exceptional solutions to our clients."

Sanjay further added, "Azentio holds a unique position as the sole end-to-end software company specializing in the BFSI sector across Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Among industry players, Azentio stands out for its wide customer reach, market-leading products, and exceptional talent. I'm thrilled to guide Azentio towards achieving our ambitious vision of becoming the leading provider of BFSI software in APAC and MEA."

With a proven track record of scaling and adding value to software companies, Sanjay is a recognized operator in the field. Roy Mackenzie, Partner at Apax, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We are excited to welcome Sanjay who brings a wealth of experience in building world-class software businesses in the region, aligning with our collective vision."

Drawing upon 25 years of customer-centric leadership in global software and security enterprises, Sanjay's expertise encompasses program development that drives revenue and expansion. In his recent role as Chief Revenue Officer at Datto - a renowned provider of cloud-based software and security solutions - Sanjay led Datto's go-to-market strategy, culminating in the company's IPO and its eventual acquisition by Kaseya in June 2022. Prior to his tenure at Datto, Sanjay spent nearly 18 years at Akamai Technologies, building and overseeing various go-to-market functions across the globe.

Sanjay will immediately assume the CEO role. Tony Kinnear will continue in his role as a Board member of Azentio, while David Hamilton will step into the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azentio.

About Azentio Software

Azentio provides mission-critical software products across Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and India to banks, financial services providers and insurers. It also provides ERP solutions to mid-market enterprises. The company's flagship platforms include Azentio ONEBanking, Azentio ONECapitalMarkets, Azentio ONEInsurance, and Azentio ONEERP. The flexibility that comes from its software platforms allows a host of applications to work with a single source of data and equips clients with workflow, analytics, document management and flexible integration mechanisms. Azentio Software Private Limited is wholly owned by funds advised by Apax.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2196573/Sanjay_Singh_Azentio_CEO.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1978771/Azentio_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/azentio-welcomes-sanjay-singh-as-new-chief-executive-officer-301912537.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
high growth software businesses globally Singapore based software software as
Vedi anche
News to go
In Italia sei milioni di obesi
News to go
Superluna blu 2023, quando e come vederla
News to go
Stupro Caivano, De Luca: "Lì lo Stato non c'è"
News to go
Maltempo, Coldiretti: il fiume Po sale oltre 2 metri in 24 ore
News to go
Ciclone Poppea, temporali e freddo fuori stagione
News to go
Da oggi in asta 5,5 miliardi di bot a 6 e 12 mesi
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky apre a soluzione politica per Crimea
News to go
Covid Italia, contagi raddoppiati in 7 giorni
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, la protesta a Napoli
News to go
Maltempo, per una frana stop treni Av tra Italia e Francia
News to go
Usa, Biden incontra oggi i familiari di Martin Luther King
News to go
Papa: "Mi preoccupano le guerre"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza