Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 12 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:58
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:09 Merck Italia, 'lieti di sostenere Make Sense Campaign'

17:08 Porta a Porta stasera su Rai 1, Bruno Vespa riparte da Caivano

17:08 Università, accordo di collaborazione fra Luiss e Segredifesa

17:07 Firenze, Nardella: "Con programma efficientamento città sempre più verde"

17:04 Fedez e la canzone con insulti ai carabinieri, procedimento archiviato

17:03 Firenze, Iacono (Engie): "Efficientare immobili dà contributo importante a transizione"

16:50 Spazio, anche un italiano nella missione Ax-3. Crosetto: "Fondamentale per strategia italiana"

16:50 Firenze, pitbull morde alla testa bimba di 3 anni: denunciata proprietaria

16:36 Sanità, incontro Pd-Azione. Calenda: "Vorrei che Italia Viva si unisse"

16:35 The Ferragnez, il 14 speciale Sanremo. Chiara Ferragni a Fedez: "Sapevi quanto ci tenevo"

16:32 Bambino cade da trattore, padre simula incidente incolpando pirata strada

16:16 X Factor 2023 promette scintille da 14 settembre, tra Morgan giudice e nuovi criteri scelti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Bangladesh Launches Bangabandhu International Cyber Security Awareness Award

12 settembre 2023 | 16.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The surge in cyberattacks, averaging 4,000 daily worldwide, led to a $4.35 million average cost per data breach in 2022. Projected global business losses of $10.5 trillion by 2025 highlight the pressing need to combat cybercrime amid expanding technology reliance.

In response, Bangladesh introduced the "Bangabandhu International Cyber Security Awareness Award 2023," backed by the Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority, Digital Security Agency, and UNDP. Honoring Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's leadership during the 1971 struggle, the award strives to foster a secure digital future, transcending boundaries and sectors to counter evolving cyber threats.

This award was officially launched in the capital city of Dhaka by Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP, the State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division of Bangladesh, emphasized the urgent need to prioritize cyber safety for individuals, families, institutions, and society as a whole.

Esteemed figures such as Van Nguyen, Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh, Mohammad Rezaul Karim, Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, and Md. Shamsul Arefin, Secretary of the Information and ICT Division, were among the distinguished speakers who graced the occasion.

The call for nominations for the award will remain open until September 25, 2023. The award has been structured to acknowledge exceptional achievements in the realm of cybersecurity across five distinct categories:

Significantly, each category will recognize both male and female leaders. Recipients in each category will be presented with a monetary award of $10,000. The funding for this endeavor was raised during the 'Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert' held in 2022 at New York'sMadison Square Garden, featuring performances by German rock band 'Scorpions' and Bangladeshi band 'Chirkutt'.

This initiative aligns with the broader goal of promoting global cybersecurity efforts while concurrently fostering a secure digital environment that accommodates everyone. By targeting youth motivation, women's empowerment, and marginalized community support, the award sets the stage for progress toward a safer and more inclusive digital future. Bangladesh's endeavor signifies a united step forward to combat cyber threats and ensure a resilient digital landscape for years to come.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208117/image_5028879_18515195.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bangladesh-launches-bangabandhu-international-cyber-security-awareness-award-301924958.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Bangladesh Launches Bangabandhu International cyber data breach surge in cyberattacks Projected global business losses
Vedi anche
News to go
Sequestro Kata, Procura Firenze indaga 5 persone
News to go
Alluvione Libia, devastazione uragano Daniel a Derna: oltre 5.200 morti
News to go
Scuola, il decalogo per il rientro perfetto
News to go
Cremlino: "Colloqui Putin-Kim su temi sensibili"
News to go
Migranti, notte di sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Pensioni e Opzione Donna, le news
News to go
Smartphone prima dei 12 anni può ridurre apprendimento, lo studio
News to go
Regno Unito primo Paese al mondo a somministrare terapia anti-cancro con iniezione
News to go
Eredità Berlusconi, i figli accettano senza riserve
News to go
Pnrr, ok Ue a terza rata per Italia
News to go
Strage Brandizzo, Papa ricorda le vittime
News to go
Russia, Cremlino conferma: Kim nei prossimi giorni in visita su invito di Putin
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza